Gatopardism, change, dynamite | Fontevecchia mode

“We are living in a political situation of great uncertainty, magmatic, where I don’t know if anyone could end up being president, but it is clear that many could end up being candidates”, introduced Jorge Fontevecchia at the opening of Modo Fontevecchiaby Net TV and Radio Perfil (FM 101.9), on Monday, April 17, 2023.

The decision of who can become president is subject to a series of changing situations: “the coin is spinning in the air”, as in the song by Jorge Drexler that we chose to enliven the beginning of this program.

But is that coin spinning in the air a person or a series of ideas? We synthesize it with the term “gattopardism, change, dynamite”, with the idea that there is a proposal to leave everything as it is, the proposal to blow up everything or to make a more stable change.

In philosophy, it is said that stability requires change. Heraclitus said that no one bathes twice in the same river, however, the river is always the river. That is, there is a need for change for things to maintain their identityand there is another type of change, which break everything.

Hit the pocket: inflation was a blow

Among these three ideas: gattopardismo, change or dynamite, the ruling party would propose the first, the change of candidate to maintainmore or less, the same political line that is carried out today. Dynamite It would be what the libertarian candidates and the hardest wing of the PRO propose. It will be necessary to see who raises the idea of real changewith a certain degree of conservation and appearance of the new at the same time, synthesis between the past and the future.

yesterday there was elections in Río Negro and Neuquén. Some newspapers state that there was a giant change in Neuquén, because “60 years of the Neuquino Popular Movement were left behind”. In reality, what appears is a personal fight, a change of people who come from the same political tradition, from the same party.

Dynamite is the word he used mercyand then Macri at a meeting in La Rural last week. He has other correlates in other areas of the social sciences, such as sociology and psychology.

Javier Milei defended Mauricio Macri and crossed Elisa Carrió: “Traitors and dragged”

The philosopher Rudolph Carnap He argued that each discipline creates its words, and these are untranslatable between disciplines. As we speak here, in a rather wild way, of “gatoparismo, change or dynamite”, in psychology we speak of act, passage to act and acting out.

The act, from the point of view of psychology, is when the person makes a change in the right direction, having reflected, being aware. The passage to the act is a disruptive cut, when the person, desperate, takes action, but in reality that is not the best thing for them. He acting out It is a failed act, when you want to change, but it is not what is produced with the act that is carried out.

The elections in Neuquén

Was there really a Copernican change in Neuquén, and did the elections represent the end of sixty uninterrupted years of the MPN? The first guess is that no, that there was only a change of names.

Yesterday, after knowing the results, figueroa rollinterviewed by news +, stated: “I am a male of the MPN and I do not deny my belonging to the party”.

Rolando Figueroa won in Neuquén: who is the dissident that ends decades of MPN hegemony

Despite this, the country’s main newspapers headlined things like: “a candidate supported by Macri displaces the MPN for the first time”, or “Batacazo in Neuquén, the opposition defeated the Neuquén Popular Movement”.

Here we see how, at certain moments, changes that are considered as Copernican, They are really just minor changes..

The big discussion is whether there has to be a change on the surface so that nothing changes, a change that integrates the past with the future, or blow up everything that exists and move on to a new stage, with the uncertainty that this can generate.

Dynamite

Mauricio Macri stated in La Rural that it is most probable that Together for Change I reached a second round with Milei. On the “breakthrough change intentions” of Javier Mileythe former president said he had “the same, but with experience.”

Elisa Carrió: “Macri does not want to be in Together for Change, he wants to be with Milei”

“It is going to be a complicated second round, because more and more people are getting angry and believe that everything has to be broken. I think we have to blow up, well, semi dynamit everythingnot absolutely everything”, Macri said, outlining a knowing smile towards the audience.

Javier Milei, for his part, interviewed by Eduardo Feinmann, expressed that he would be absolutely capable of a agreement with Macri and Bullrich. “In fact, I proposed it,” said the candidate. At the same time, he affirmed that “Together for Change is an unfeasible construction, because some go one way and others go the other way.”

Horacio Rodriguez LarretaWhen asked if his goal was to “dynamite everything,” he replied that “he doesn’t believe in that way.”

“There are things that are already dynamited, we have one hundred and something percent annual inflation, 40% poverty and 50% when you go to the smallest, zero reserves in the central bank, already today the situation is dynamited”, affirmed the candidate for president of the PRO.

Gabriela Michetti reappeared and questioned Horacio Rodríguez Larreta: “What happened is serious”

“Dynamite is not solved with more dynamite, we need a comprehensive plan, lower inflation, improve the fight against insecurity. What you have to do is work seriously, there are no magical solutions ”, assured Larreta. That is one of the hypotheses, that the change required is that of dynamite.

Larreta appears trying to do reborn the PRO transforming it, while the entire “classical wing” of his party opposes him. Similar to the position held by Marcos Peña, who argued that the PRO had been born as a right-wing party, but Cambiemos was an evolution of the PRO that was going through a process of turning towards the center, incorporating the Civic Coalition and radicalism.

That would be Larreta’s perspective, the “dynamite” would be to return to the PRO of 2003, and the “gatopardismo” is to continue with what we are going through now, although with a change of candidate, either Daniel Scioli or another. Because, regardless of who the candidate is, those are the ideas that are spinning in society, and between them you will have to choose which course to take.

Elisa Carrioninterviewed by news +, assured that “the big problem for the opposition today is that there is an actor who no longer wants to be in Together for Change, Mauricio Macri, who he wants to be with Milei”.

Mauricio Macri on Milei: “We are going to go to a second round with this more liberal and angry expression”

The referent of the Civic Coalition did not skimp on criticism of the channel itself that interviewed her, stating that “Speaking as they do about Florencia Kirchner is cross all the limits of privacy of people”. But it is not something that is said only about Florencia Kirchner, but the general tone of said channel that bothers Carrió, that she is not exactly someone who always has moderate and measured tones.

At times, Carrió has great wit when considering what is happening. What can be analyzed is that Macri wants to return to the PRO from the beginning. There appears a clash of perspectives between what is good for the party and what is good for the country.

Macri thinks he has to go back to 2003while Larreta believes, as Marcos Peña or Jaime Durán Barba believed at the time, that Let’s Change and Together for Change are an evolution on the PRO, which went from being a testimonial party of the right to become a party of the center with a vocation for power. Returning to PRO, from Larreta’s perspective, would be a regression to a more primitive stage.

In short, the options are gattopardism, that everything continue as it is, moderate change, which as we have seen is inherent to the existence of things, or dynamite. Making a parallelism, in psychology one speaks of act, acting out and passage to the act.

Macri goes with everything against Larreta

The perspectives to analyze the elections

Gatopardism was exposed by Giuseppe Tomasi Di Lampedusathe Italian author born in 1896 and who died in 1957. The original quote is: “if we want everything to continue as it is everything needs to change”.

Here a paradox arises. Maybe the dynamite is follow as iswhat seems like an absolute change, instead of 180° is a 360° turn, a complete turn that puts us facing the same place again.

Argentina will decide. There are those who say that the phrase that says “the people are never wrong” is simply a matter of faith, but as Saint Matthew said, “only those who have faith are saved”, so We are going to have faith that Argentina is not going to commit suicide.

FM JL