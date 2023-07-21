How much did the blue dollar close this Friday, July 21, 2023?

He blue dollar today Friday July 21 2023 in the informal market closed at $523 for purchase and $528 for sale.

The parallel North American currency ended the exchange rate week on the rise, after having reached a new all-time high of $528

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)he official dollar today Friday July 21 closed to $268,00 for purchase and $281,00 for sale.

Economists of opposition candidates promise the field that they will eliminate withholdings

How much is the dollar MEP

He mep dollaralso know as dollar pursehill $494,43 for purchase and $494,69 for sale.

How much is the dollar counted with liquidation

He dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) is located on the blackboards $530,42 for purchase and $546,35 for sale.

How much does the solidarity dollar operate today in Argentina

For his part, he solidarity dollaralso know as saving or tourist dollarit is located in $464,47.

Uncertainty in the market: rising dollar while waiting for the closing of the agreement with the IMF

How much is the wholesale dollar

He dollar wholesaler closed this July 21 a $269,05 for purchase and $269,45 for sale.

How much is the crypto dollar worth?

through operations with cryptocurrencyyes, the crypto dollar trades at $515,00 for the purchase now $522,00 for sale.

How much is the Qatar dollar worth?

The dstraps Qatarwhich applies to consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than 300 dollars a month, closed this July 21 a $563,04.

This new exchange rate includes 30% COUNTRY tax, 45% deductible from Income and Goods Tax.

How much is the official real and real blue

The official royal, the brazil currencyIt is July 21 closed the formal market to $56,35 for purchase and $60,35 for sale, according to the BNA blackboard.

For its part, the real blue today closed in the parallel market at $89,00 y $94,00 for buying and selling respectively.

How much did the euro blue close at this Friday, July 21, 2023

How much does the euro blue operate at

In the informal market, the euro blue today closed this July 21 a $565,00 for purchase and $571,00 for sale.

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black market”, and usually has a higher value than the official one.

How much is the official euro worth?

According to the blackboard BNAhe official euro today Friday July 21 closed in the formal market at $295,00 for purchase and $306,00 for sale.

The Government rushes the decrees to obtain dollars, while the negotiations with the IMF are delayed

Risk country

Ethe country risk is an indicator developed by the JP Morgan which measures the difference that US Treasury bonds pay against those of the rest of the countries.

It is friday july 21 This index places the country risk at 2,021 basis points.

