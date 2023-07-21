Benjdaida joins the Belgian Standard Dulles

Hespress Sport Photo: Hsport Archive – Amal Lak EidFriday 21 July 2023 – 23:28

Raja Athletic player Sofiane Benjdaida signed, on Friday, a contract to join the ranks of the Belgian club Standard Dolige for three seasons, after the concerned parties reached a comprehensive agreement on the deal.

Informed sources revealed to “Hesbert” that the official signing took place today, Friday, and that he will join his new team next week, after completing travel procedures to Belgium and obtaining a visa.

The Raja Athletic administration was in marathon negotiations with the Belgian team a few days ago, before reaching a final agreement to transfer the player to Standard Dulles for three seasons.

Benjdaida participated in 35 matches with his club, Raja Athletic, last season, during which he scored 5 goals and contributed one assist.

Raja Athletic Standard Dolig Sofiane Benjedida

