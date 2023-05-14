Rome: 18-year-old girl raped on the street in Anzio, police investigations

A 18 year old foreigner was the victim of a Friday nightsexual assault as he was returning home to Anzio on the Roman coast.

The girl was found in a state of shock on the street by a person who then notified the police.

Rescued, she was transported to the hospital.

The man responsible for the rape then fled. Investigations by the Rome Flying Squad and the agents of the Anzio police station are underway.

