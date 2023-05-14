Home » Eurovision 2023, Marco Mengoni wins the prize for the best composition with «Due Vite»
Eurovision 2023, Marco Mengoni wins the prize for the best composition with «Due Vite»

Eurovision 2023, Marco Mengoni wins the prize for the best composition with «Due Vite»

Marco Mengoni wins the prize for the best composition of Eurovision 2023 with his song Two lives. In these hours he has said he is very moved and excited for this upcoming final, where he will perform with the text that brought him to first place in Sanremo. “I don’t know if you can feel the incredible party energy here. And this loads a lot », he said in connection from the Liverpool Arena. “A lot of comments have come in these days. But I was particularly pleased with one and it was: “I don’t know the text, I don’t know how to speak Italian, but you conveyed to me what you wanted to say”. It was a nice recognition », he added.


