Zijin Mining’s Global Copper Concentrate Distribution Center Project Lands in Dongfang

Hainan Daily News (Reporter Zhang Wenjun, Special Correspondent Fang Yujie) On May 11, at the construction site of the Zijin Mining Global Copper Concentrate Distribution Center Project located in Lingang Industrial Park, Dongfang City, 5 construction machines were busy surveying the geological structure, and more than 10 Loader leveling the land at the site. “The project is scheduled to start in full swing in June, and we have taken another big step towards our goal!” Fan Dayou, deputy general manager of Zijin Hainan, said excitedly after inspecting the site.

Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Zijin Mining Group) is a large multinational mining group and a Fortune 500 company. It is mainly engaged in the exploration, development and engineering technology application of copper, gold, zinc and other metal mineral resources and new energy around the world. research etc. Zijin Hainan Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary established by Zijin Mining Group in Hainan.

In 2020, Zijin Mining Group signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Hainan provincial government to build an international operation center and a series of supporting projects in Hainan. “The positioning of the project is to develop the copper concentrate storage and distribution industry, purchase copper concentrate from abroad, and distribute it to the inland market through Hainan to meet the development needs of domestic enterprises.” Fan Dayou said.

Fan Dayou said that choosing to settle in Dongfang, in addition to enjoying various preferential policies in the free trade port, Dongfang’s transportation location advantages, industrial planning and good local business environment make enterprises “heart-moving”.

Basuo Port is only 1.7 kilometers away from the project base, which can provide many conveniences for enterprises to carry out global trade and distribution. After the completion of the Dongfang Airport, Zijin Hainan Company will also consider placing the precious metal distribution business in Hainan in the Dongfang.

It is reported that the project is expected to be completed within this year. After reaching the full capacity, the annual trade import and export volume will be about 3 billion US dollars per year, and the annual output value will be 26 billion yuan, which can effectively promote local employment and the development of related industries. Zijin Hainan Company is negotiating with relevant upstream and downstream enterprises to jointly promote the construction of standard warehouses and distribution warehouses, and jointly expand and strengthen the copper concentrate storage and distribution industry.











