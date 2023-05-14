Weekly Korean Entertainment: JENNIE will attend the Cannes red carpet IU song composer denies plagiarism | Yonhap News Agency

Yonhap News Agency, Seoul, May 14[Important News Review]JENNIE will bring her first electric shocking work to the Cannes Film Festival; IU’s song composer denies plagiarism; boy group NCT member Lucas quits the group; ; BTS Jimin participated in the theme song of “Fast and Furious 10”.

Information and pictures provided by various brokerage companies (pictures are strictly prohibited from reprinting and copying)

▲JENNIE will bring her first electric shock work to the Cannes Film Festival

According to news from the agency YG Entertainment on the 11th, JENNIE, a member of its girl group BLACKPINK, will bring an American drama“Idol Vortex”(The Idol) attended the 76th Cannes International Film Festival.

JENNIE is confirmed to attend the premiere and red carpet event of “Idol Vortex” scheduled to be held in Cannes, France on the 22nd of this month (local time). The play is JENNIE’s first shocking work, and it was shortlisted for the non-competitive section of this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Part of the episodes of the play will be released as a world premiere at the film festival, and will officially start broadcasting on the HBO channel in the United States next month.

Photo courtesy of BLACKPINK member JENNIE YG Entertainment (Photos are strictly prohibited to be reproduced)

▲The composer of IU’s song denies plagiarism

On the 11th, the two composers involved in plagiarizing songs by singer IU denied plagiarism. Li Minxiu (both names are transliterated), the composer of “Pink High Heels” and “Good Day”, posted on social networking sites that “Pink High Heels” caused plagiarism controversy when it was released in 2013. Keep calm and restrained, but the recent fierce scolding battles surrounding artists made him have to speak out. Lee Jong-hoon, the composer of “BBIBBI”, also expressed his position that he did not plagiarize any other works. He said that no similarities could be found in terms of chords, song structure, arrangement instruments, etc.

According to news from Gangnam Police Station in Seoul the day before, a few days ago it received a report that IU allegedly plagiarized several songs in violation of the “Copyright Act”. There are a total of 6 songs involved in the case, namely “Pink High Heels”, “Good Day”, “BBIBB”, “Poor”, “Boo” and “Celebrity”. IU’s club expressed its position on this the day before, saying that it has not received a notification from the investigating agency and is currently learning the details. The company has filed a lawsuit against online posts that spread rumors of song plagiarism.

File photo: Singer IU Yonhap News Agency

▲ Boy group NCT member Lucas left the group

Lucas (Huang Xuxi), a member of the men’s group NCT who had interrupted his activities due to disputes over his private life, announced on the 10th that he will officially leave the group and carry out activities in his personal capacity. The agency SM Entertainment said on the same day that for the sake of the members and fans, Lucas decided to withdraw from NCT and NCT’s Chinese team WayV to carry out personal activities.

In 2021, it was revealed that Lucas had asked his ex-girlfriend to pay for expenses, and his idol image collapsed. Afterwards, Lucas issued an apology letter and canceled the event for reflection.

NCT member Lucas (Huang Xuxi) Photo courtesy of SM Entertainment (pictures are strictly prohibited to be reproduced)

▲Yoo Ah-in did not show up for interrogation because there were too many journalists stationed there

On the 11th, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s drug crime investigation team summoned Yoo Ah-in as a suspect and planned to conduct a second interrogation on the types of drugs he had taken, channels for purchasing drugs, and accomplices. When Yoo Ah In arrived near the police station, he told the police that there were too many reporters and could not accept the investigation.

The police have notified Yoo Ah-in of the time for the next investigation, but it is unknown whether Yoo Ah-in will be on the case. In March, Liu Yaren protested against the media’s public reporting of the date of his appearance and interrogation, and asked the police to adjust the date of the arraignment. Afterwards, Yoo Ya-in came to the case for interrogation on the 27th of the same month, only admitting that he had smoked marijuana and denying other allegations. After the police integrated the analysis results of the National Institute of Scientific Research and Yoo Ah-in’s medical records, it was determined that Yoo Ah-in had smoked five kinds of drugs including marijuana, propofol, cocaine, ketamine, and zolpidem.

File photo: On March 27, in the office building of the Drug Crime Investigation Team of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, the drug-related Korean star Yoo Ah-in was interviewed by the media after the police investigation.yonhap news agency

▲ BTS Jimin participated in the theme song of “Fast and Furious 10”

According to news from film distributor Universal Pictures on the 10th, Jimin, a member of the South Korean boy group BTS, participated in singing “Angel Pt.

This is the first time a Korean singer has participated in the original soundtrack of the “Fast and Furious” series. “Angel Pt.1” is a hip-hop song composed by American artists Kodak Black and NLE Choppa. Jimin, Kodak Black, JVKE, Muni Long and other singers participated in the singing. In addition, Jimin also appeared in the MV of this song which will be released on the 18th. (over)

Photo courtesy of BTS Jimin Yonhap News Agency/SBS (Photos are strictly prohibited to be reproduced)

[Copyright belongs to Yonhap News Agency, unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited]