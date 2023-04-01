Original title: The first oil and hydrogen integrated station in the south of the city was put into operation

Yesterday, in Daxing Qingyundian, the first oil-hydrogen integrated station in the south of the city was put into operation.

The staff is inspecting the hydrogen storage equipment.Photo by reporter Wu Yibin

News from our newspaper (Reporter Chen Qiang) Yesterday, the first oil-hydrogen integrated station in the south of the city was put into use in Qingyundian Town, Daxing District. It can not only refuel fuel vehicles, but also refuel fuel cell vehicles. The station has 12 gas cylinders that can store 1,000 kg of hydrogen. The driver can refill hydrogen after making an appointment with the staff, at 30 yuan per kilogram of hydrogen.

The station is located on the east side of National Highway 104, and its appearance is obviously different from ordinary gas stations: beside the red and white gas station roof, the hydrogen molecular formula H2 logo is added, and there is a double-gun hydrogen refueling machine at the entrance.

“Compared with traditional fuel buses, hydrogen vehicles are less noisy and have no diesel smell. Passengers like them very much. They are also powerful to drive. Even in winter, the battery life is not seriously reduced.” Fudi Qingyun International Travel Agency fuel cell bus driver Liu Fucai drove into the integrated station, “This car can run 300 kilometers on a full charge, which is cheaper than traditional fuel vehicles.” In just 10 minutes, the bus refueled 11.06 kilograms of hydrogen. Calculated at 30 yuan per kilogram of hydrogen, the total is 331.8 Yuan.

Li Fuguo, Area Manager of National Highway 104 of Sinopec Daxing Branch, said that the integrated station has reached cooperation with two surrounding companies in the early stage of operation. According to calculations, after the integrated station is put into use, at least 50 fuel cell vehicles can be hydrogenated every day.

The oil-hydrogen integrated station is an expansion of the traditional gas station. The newly added hydrogen refueling equipment and facilities are equipped with hydrogen detection and fire detection devices, which can send an alarm to the control center as soon as possible in case of danger.

In recent years, the hydrogen energy industry in Daxing District has developed rapidly, gathering enterprises in the entire industrial chain of hydrogen energy production, storage, transportation, processing, and use, and building a relatively complete hydrogen energy industry ecosystem. A total of 577 fuel cell tourist buses, muck trucks, logistics vehicles, buses, and sanitation vehicles have been promoted. This year, Daxing District plans to build two more oil-hydrogen integrated stations, and accelerate the construction of two pure hydrogen stations in the Anding Cycle Park and the Linkong District. Before the end of 2025, no less than 10 hydrogen refueling stations will be built.

