Since the summer of 2021, rental demand has resumed traveling at full capacity, heating prices, which have risen by 7.4% in the last 12 months. According to a recent survey by the idealista studies office conducted on 5,000 individuals, 84% of the sample consider a maximum spending limit of 750 euros for a house for rent, while the most searched price range is between 450 and 600 euros (40% of the sample).

From the analysis it emerged that only 52% of the listings of houses for rent in Italy have a price of less than 750 euros per month. Thanks to inflation, in recent months the supply of rental homes in the most accessible price ranges (below 750 euros per month) has been reduced: -10%, according to idealist.

