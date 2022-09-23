From the time he was 15th in the league to when he found himself at -16 from the first after 11 days, from the European disappointments to the game under fire: when Max came out stronger. And when he put the bench back
Whether or not it is the last crisis that Massimiliano Allegri has to manage on the Juventus bench, the next few weeks, if not the next few days, will tell. It is certainly not the first.
