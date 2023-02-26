Home Health Conspito, doctor to lawyer: severely malnourished
Conspito, doctor to lawyer: severely malnourished

“Vital Signs Hold”

Following the visit, the doctor, consultant to the lawyer Flavio Rossi Albertini, assessed Cospito’s clinical situation as “comparable to last week’s”. The 55-year-old gets out of bed, walks independently and manages to hold an interview. Cospito himself informed the doctor that he had suspended the supplements since Friday, a suspension also confirmed by the medical staff on duty. According to the doctor, the vital parameters essentially hold even if a picture of severe malnutrition with “diffuse muscular atrophy” persists, while the blood tests show potassium values ​​still within the limits, even if “a little lower than the value previous”. Sodium values, on the other hand, are “below normal”. He is taking “just sugar water and salt water”.

“The situation could worsen day by day”

Overall, the doctor evaluates it as a “condition still maintained” but, given that the stop to supplements is only for a few hours, in the conditions in which Cospito finds himself, the situation “could worsen day by day, because we are starting from a heavily weakened physique with very little functional reserve”. A framework of stability, at least at the moment, also confirmed by judicial sources so much so that, as is clarified, it will take a few days to understand what effects the exacerbation of the hunger strike may have. The update of the medical reports sent to the Surveillance Court of Milan remains constant.

On Friday, the Cassation rejected the appeal of Cospito’s defense against the 41bis. The anarchist reacted by announcing that he no longer wanted to take supplements and, convinced that he would die soon, made it known: “I hope that someone after me will continue the fight” against harsh prison. After the verdict, the anger of the demonstrators exploded as they gathered in Piazza Cavour, in Rome, shouting “murderers, murderers!”.

