Rumor: Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Might Reveal Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater at E3
by admin
According to reports, E3 2023 could be where we see the highly anticipated Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake, as well as a new Castlevania game.

In the absence of any official confirmation from Konami, we can’t say for sure if any of these games will be at the show, but we’ve been hearing rumors of a Metal Gear Solid remake for a while now, and Konami has already had a crush on a much-loved The new game in the franchise has been teased multiple times, and many believe it’s a new Castlevania game.

Andy Robinson of the VGC podcast thinks Konami wants to make a splash at E3, and in his words, “In addition to the Dead Cells DLC they announced at The Game Awards, there’s a new Castlevania. There’s also this much-discussed Metal Gear Solid 3 remake, which I hope they finally show as well.

There’s also the idea that Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Remastered will serve as a sort of test to see if the series has a future with another remake somewhere.

Are you hyped for the new Castlevania and Metal Gear Solid remakes?

