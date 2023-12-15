“Constant collaboration in the promotion of health, in the full spirit of public service”

On the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the establishment of the National Health Service (NHS), the anthological collection “45 years of the National Health Service” was presented, the result of the collaboration between the Ministry of Health, Rai Teche e Raiplay.

The event opens with a video that retraces, through images from Rai, the birth and evolution of the NHS, established with law no. 833/1978 and with the aim of fully implementing article 32 of the Constitution.

“I thank RAI for the creation of this video which celebrates 45 years of the National Health Service, which is among the best in the world, and, above all, for the constant collaboration in promoting health, in the full spirit of public service. The video aims to enhance the complex path that led to the establishment of the National Health Service and demonstrate the closeness of our health service to the population, in every context”.

Thus the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, who spoke at the event attended by Andrea Sassano, director of Rai Teche, Elena Capparelli, director of RayPlay, and Sergio Iavicoli, general director of communication and European and international relations of the Ministry of Health .

The Minister, recalling the communication and awareness initiatives carried out with REI linked to oncological screening and heat waves, underlined the importance of correct dissemination of health-related issues, which help citizens to be more informed but also aware. “By activating synergies we can promote the citizen empowerment that is increasingly necessary to build healthier communities,” concluded Minister Schillaci.

In a message sent to the Minister, the Rai CEO, Roberto Sergio, recalled the closeness between the Ministry and Rai and highlighted how the two institutions are at the service of citizens and present in their daily lives.

Andrea Sassano hoped for further collaborations between Rai Teche and the Ministry, to talk about the evolution of scientific dissemination, an invitation that was accepted by the Ministry, while Elena Capparelli underlined the strengths of the RaiPlay platform: the free content and the primary objective of closeness to citizens, even in moments of fragility.

The video and the Rai Teche anthology collection “45 years of the National Health Service” are available on RayPlay starting from 15 December 2023.

