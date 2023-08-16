Constantly tired? Seven foods are really good for your hormone balance

Hormones have a huge impact on how we feel. If these get out of balance, a bad mood is inevitable. Certain foods can help bring hormones back into balance. Read here what they are.

Are you in a bad mood, tired or have an unbelievable craving for chocolate? The hormones could be the reason.

If these get out of balance, we notice it immediately – whether due to mood swings, exhaustion or skin problems.

The good news is that you can have a major impact on your hormone balance with your diet.

These foods are good for hormones

For optimal hormone control, you should not only avoid some foods, but also eat the right ones.

Plant-based foods in particular are good when it comes to hormonal balance.

1. Cruciferous Vegetables

These include Brussels sprouts, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, bok choy, and kale.

Cruciferous vegetables are real hormone cleansers. They contain a specific compound called indole-3-carbinol. It helps the body eliminate excess estrogen.

Indole-3-carbinal is a secondary plant substance that also has an antioxidant effect. In order to increase the intake of this substance, broccoli & co. should be steamed slightly with a little water before consumption.

2. berries

Low-fructose fruit helps regulate blood sugar and therefore hormones. These include, for example, raspberries, blueberries or blackberries.

Packed with antioxidants, they protect cells from damage and keep our tissues healthy.

3. Flaxseed

Flaxseeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants and fibre”. They also contain so-called lignans, which have a regulating effect on estrogen levels.

4. Green leafy vegetables

Iron deficiency has a negative effect on hormones. Young women in particular are often affected. That’s why the motto is: Eat more green leafy vegetables. Spinach, chard or kale are excellent sources of iron.

Just one cup of steamed Swiss chard contains four milligrams of iron and provides you with vitamin C, which helps absorb iron.

5. Walnuts

We now know that walnuts are good for your brain and concentration. But they also do something for hormonal well-being. In addition to omega-3 fatty acids, they also contain a high proportion of polyphenols.

Polyphenols play an important role in fighting free radicals and protecting the cardiovascular system.

The contained unsaturated fatty acids also support brain function and are natural mood enhancers.

6. Turmeric

Turmeric has been used as a medicinal plant for thousands of years and is an important part of an Ayurvedic diet. And not without reason: the spice supports the liver, which is responsible for synthesizing and activating certain hormones.

Luckily, turmeric can be used in so many ways: Whether in curry, porridge or as a turmeric latte – your hormones will thank you.

7. Mandelmus

The fatty acids contained in almond butter activate the satiety hormone leptin and also stimulate the production of the sex hormone estradiol.

