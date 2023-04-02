Home Health Constraint of exclusivity and that taken for a ride. Disappointed Nurses and Health Professions.
Health

Constraint of exclusivity and that taken for a ride. Disappointed Nurses and Health Professions.

by admin
Constraint of exclusivity and that taken for a ride. Disappointed Nurses and Health Professions.

Bond of exclusivity and that incredible but predictable joke. Disappointed Nurses, Midwives, Physiotherapists and Health Professions.

Il DL Bills displaces all health professionals. After the announcements and triumphal tones of Fnopi and the unions comes the cold shower: stop the exclusivity bond, but only until 2025.

A real joke for those who have been working for this result for years and hope to never see non-medical health professionals slaves of their respective public companies.

We hoped for a real emancipation for Nurses, Midwives, Physiotherapists and Health Professionsbut in the end the decree law, in the meantime sent to the pages of the Official Gazette of the Italian Republic, was dismissed with a half result. Finally the Doctors lobbies and Dentists has once again won over all cousin professions and the NHS is moving towards an uphill future.

After yet another disappointment, the risk of losing attractiveness for the health professions is implemented exponentially.

However, in the decree against high bills, which anticipates the health reform, there are three measures of great importance for Nurses, Midwives, Physiotherapists and Health Professions:

  • structural abolition of the exclusivity constraint (but until 31 December 2025);
  • incentives for those working in the emergency and urgency services;
  • official procedure, even if the injured party does not file a complaint, in the event of assaults on healthcare personnel (penalty of three to seven years’ imprisonment).

Better than nothing!

_________________________

I NOTIFY!

  • Anyone wishing to comment on this service can write to [email protected]
  • Join the group Telegram Of AssoCareNews.it to never lose any information: LINK
  • Subscribe to Facebook page of AssoCareNews.it: LINK
  • Subscribe to Facebook group of AssoCareNews.it: LINK
See also  The classic masterpiece of "Ryza Attacks Rebirth" debuts refurbished and revisited creation + unique action gameplay "Actraiser Renaissance"-Bahamut

Recommended by AssoCareNews.it:

You may also like

Ukraine latest news. Kiev: plan to free Crimea,...

Why lateral thinkers insist that they were right...

Probable formations of Napoli-Milan – Sky Sport

Toxic relationship: How Irene Haas managed to break...

Chaos in Australia: Verstappen dominates a crazy GP,...

This is how you make outdoor spaces windproof

WhatsApp, the hidden chats that can be viewed...

Autism, world awareness day: why a diagnosis is...

Beer belly: Researchers find cause – and it’s...

Finland, the last dance of Marin who seeks...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy