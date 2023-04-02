Bond of exclusivity and that incredible but predictable joke. Disappointed Nurses, Midwives, Physiotherapists and Health Professions.

Il DL Bills displaces all health professionals. After the announcements and triumphal tones of Fnopi and the unions comes the cold shower: stop the exclusivity bond, but only until 2025.

A real joke for those who have been working for this result for years and hope to never see non-medical health professionals slaves of their respective public companies.

We hoped for a real emancipation for Nurses, Midwives, Physiotherapists and Health Professionsbut in the end the decree law, in the meantime sent to the pages of the Official Gazette of the Italian Republic, was dismissed with a half result. Finally the Doctors lobbies and Dentists has once again won over all cousin professions and the NHS is moving towards an uphill future.

After yet another disappointment, the risk of losing attractiveness for the health professions is implemented exponentially.

However, in the decree against high bills, which anticipates the health reform, there are three measures of great importance for Nurses, Midwives, Physiotherapists and Health Professions:

structural abolition of the exclusivity constraint (but until 31 December 2025);

incentives for those working in the emergency and urgency services;

official procedure, even if the injured party does not file a complaint, in the event of assaults on healthcare personnel (penalty of three to seven years’ imprisonment).

Better than nothing!

