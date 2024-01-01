Consuming cannabis during pregnancy increases the risk of low baby weight and complications – breaking latest news

by Laura Cuppini

Cannabis exposure linked to impaired function of the placenta, which supplies oxygen and nutrients to the growing baby

Consuming cannabis during pregnancy is very risky. This is confirmed by an American study on over 9 thousand pregnant women, published in Jama magazine

(Journal of the American Medical Association), according to which the use of cannabis is associated with adverse outcomes due to placental dysfunction: low birth weight (less than less than 2,500 g), preterm birth (before the 37th week), fetal death , hypertension in pregnancy (over 140/90 mmHg). The risk of adverse events was higher among women who continued to use cannabis beyond the first trimester.

The effects of cannabis

Compared to previous surveys on the same topic, this one was broader and measured cannabis exposure accurately. In the past, some studies had found no association between cannabis use and pregnancy complications. The large population of the new work, which included patients from eight medical centers in several US cities, allowed the researchers to separate the impact of cannabis use from that of other factors, such as pre-existing health conditions, nicotine exposure and socioeconomic status.

Low birth weight

Of the more than 9,000 participants, 610 had detectable levels of cannabis in their urine. To evaluate its effects on pregnancy, researchers examined the statistical probabilities of low birth weight, high blood pressure, fetal death and preterm birth. The association between cannabis use and low birth weight was the strongest. All the conditions analyzed are linked to reduced function of the placenta, the organ that supplies oxygen and nutrients to the growing baby.

Tetrahydrocannabinol

Previous studies in non-human primates have found that long-term exposure to cannabis can interfere with the blood supply to the placenta. The correlation observed by American scholars suggests that cannabis can damage the human placenta in a similar way. The risk increases as the level of exposure to cannabis increases. According to the authors of the study, products with high quantities of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol, one of the main active ingredients of cannabis) are particularly worrying: the health impacts of these concentrated devices remain largely unknown.

Against nausea and anxiety

Women who intend to consume cannabis during pregnancy should talk to their doctor – explain the researchers -. Pregnant women sometimes use cannabis to relieve nausea or anxiety, but it has been shown that there are other, much safer remedies. There is an urgent need to delve deeper into the health impacts of cannabis so that patients can make informed decisions. As long as human beings are interested in the use of these products we will have to evaluate their effects, both positive and negative, as accurately as possible and inform the population.

