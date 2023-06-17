Contact lenses and the sea: what to know to protect eye health

The eyes are very delicate, anyone who uses contact lenses knows it well, so in the summer and at the sea you need to be very careful.

Some practices are recommended, some are not, so it is worth following few and simple rules to be able to better organize themselves and enjoy their holidays peacefully without exposing their eyes to any danger.

When we talk about the sea in general, we must also think of all of them the sources of danger therefore, for example, rivers, lakes, swimming pools and any other location that may be subject to the spread of viruses and bacteria. What to know about contact lenses at sea.

Contact lenses: how to protect yourself on vacation

It’s not good to swim with contact lens, this practice is not recommended and it is therefore important to pay attention because the microorganisms enter the eye thanks to the insertion of an external element and this also allows the spread of infections and diseases. Not just water, attention must also be paid to dust, sand and anything that can cause annoyance or worse.

Doctors advise against using lenses in water because these tend to absorb the external elements and in particular the sea water. When you dive, even if your eyes are closed, water penetrates inside and is therefore absorbed by the lens which, however, is in contact with the eye for a long time. So it means that that liquid remains there going to scratch both the surface of the lens and introducing germs and bacteria which are able to spread rapidly.

Not only no diving but also no sea, no baths, no diving. You should remove your lenses before coming into contact with water. In the case of diving the risk is even higher because nitrogen gets trapped between the eye and the lens therefore maximum attention because this causes pain, annoyance, blurred vision.

If you have developed an infection, you should contact your doctor immediately ophthalmologist because this can continue to progress and lead to other severe problems. Between demonstrations we have: swollen and red eyes, secretions, pain, itching, dryness or abundant tearing, vision disturbances and sensitivity to light. Obviously better do not use eye drops or other because in case of widespread bacteria it will be necessary to adopt an adequate treatment.

If you really can’t see without lenses obviously the advice is not to use glasses which are a danger because they can be lost, they can break and in any case once wet they are of little use but wear goggles very adherent and of a professional type and to use daily contact lenses to be removed immediately once out of the water with dry and clean hands, then going to disinfect the eyes and also the lenses.