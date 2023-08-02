Contagious Disease Returns to Italy: Cholera Case Confirmed in Lecce

Contagious Disease Confirmed in Lecce, Italy: Cholera Resurfaces

The health authorities in Lecce, Italy have confirmed the presence of a dangerous contagious disease in the region. The case has sparked discussions as the disease was considered “ancient” in our continent. Prompt action has been taken by the authorities to prevent the possibility of outbreaks spreading.

The disease in question is cholera, which has not yet been eradicated in some parts of the world. The patient, a man in his 70s, was admitted to the Infectious Diseases ward of the Vito Fazzi Hospital in Lecce. After testing positive for Vibrio Cholerae, the bacterium responsible for cholera, he was immediately treated in isolation. The man’s health is currently judged as good, according to the Local Health Authority of Lecce.

Investigations are underway to determine the origin of the infection. The Prevention department has suggested that risky foods acted as bacterial vectors. The ASL, along with the ISS (Istituto Superiore di Sanità) and the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute of Puglia and Basilicata, are conducting epidemiological investigations and testing the vibrio strain. They are also examining the solid and liquid foods consumed by the patient.

Fortunately, advancements in medical, virological, and scientific fields have enabled timely containment of such diseases, ensuring they do not pose a danger to public health. Swift action in isolating the patient and conducting investigations has become a standard protocol.

However, this case serves as a reminder that even diseases considered ancient and no longer in circulation for decades can resurface unexpectedly. Despite recent advances in medical science, vigilance and accuracy in diagnoses and epidemiological investigations remain crucial. Prevention measures, such as thorough control of possible sources of contagion like the quality of solid and liquid foods, are also essential in containing the spread.

This recent case follows a false alarm a few weeks ago in Sardinia, where a similar disease was suspected but later found to not belong to the serogroups responsible for cholera. Emphasizing the importance of accurate diagnoses and timely interventions.

As the investigation continues in Lecce, the health authorities are working diligently to understand the full scope of the infection and prevent further spread. The local community is urged to stay informed and follow any guidelines or precautions issued by the authorities to ensure public safety.

