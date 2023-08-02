TV review “The Bachelorette” The cutest candidates in this episode had four paws



Finally Jenny meets some really cute participants…

© RTL

Oops, suddenly it’s halftime in our favorite dome show. And it doesn’t really crackle anywhere. After all, it cracks a little in episode four.

It starts dramatically in episode four. Well, if you believe candidate Adrian, at least. The man from Aachen hits his nose on the bottom of the pool in front of the candidate villa. It bleeds and cracks – and RTL sends him to the uncle doctor to be on the safe side. The 27-year-old returns with a decorative face patch and a bag of pills and tells of “concussion” and “broken nose”. He’s supposed to take antibiotics for any of these, or something else entirely. “Digga, geil, Alder”, comments the dozing Markus semi-impressed.

Then it gets a little more entertaining. A small dog brings the gentlemen a message from Bachelorette Jenny. And most react to that Men just right: They say “Oooooh” and think the four-legged friend is cute. “Dachshund in white,” Oguzhan tries to guess the breed. He, Markus, Adrian, Yannick and Fynn are then allowed to go on a date with Jenny with little Wauwau.

Group date with dog



However, they don’t only meet with the bachelorette – a pretty cute dog is waiting for each man, with whom an agility course is then to be mastered. Everyone seems genuinely delighted, only Yannick seems a little more reserved. Nevertheless, the Bachelorette, after Fynn, granted him second place in the small contest. Of course, it wasn’t really about time or skill, it was about how well the men handled the animals. Our Opinion: Actually, Oguzhan should have won. The two were just extremely entertaining to watch. However, he is better with his little fluffy dog ​​than with Jenny … the conversations between the two are always kind of bumpy.

RTL dome show

Many mother’s sons and Oliver Sanne’s best friend: These are the candidates for the “Bachelorette”

Afterwards, Adrian gets a single date. After the bachelorette had extensively praised his honesty, the man with the patch on his nose unpacked really deeply from the emotion drawer: “I was just always with young girls. They gave me the feeling: I’m good enough to fuck, I look good – but I’ve got more to offer!” The poor boy. By the way, can we briefly discuss: Is Adrian really that objectively attractive? As a young woman, are you totally into this type of man? To our ignorant eyes he sees so normal out of.

Adrian is promoted to the favorites league



Adrian is actually very cute with Jenny, doesn’t dare to kiss her when he had the opportunity (it goes down well with her). And then he says philosophical things like: “We’re not on the same wavelength, we are the wavelength”. When he comes back to the villa, he raves about the good time with the Bachelorette – however, his shy kiss on Jenny’s hand turns into a real “kiss” in front of the other boys Competition in. Hmm.

The next day, the bachelorette invites a few of the gentlemen on a catamaran. Among other things, André reveals there that he suffered so much from his early hair loss at the age of 18 that his parents made it possible for him to have a hair transplant. Doesn’t find Jenny wild, because she believes that “every second woman can have her breasts done”. At the end there’s a single date with dad-type David. He’s stuck deep in the friend zone, and you can’t really blame Jenny for that: Somehow the 25-year-old doesn’t radiate single vibes, but looks like a wife-two-children-semi-detached house-in Swabia. But instead of hinting at something like his animal side in front of the Bachelorette, if that should exist, he continues to be just cuddly and nice and is afterwards convinced that Jenny just doesn’t find him attractive enough because of his missing six-pack.

Kiss is kiss is…kiss?



And somehow the night of the roses suddenly came. This time it comes as a typical Thai full moon party – just without everything that usually defines it. Oh well. And she starts with a downer: Yannick announces to Jenny that he wants to go voluntarily. Somehow the line between the two is not right. Since the Bachelorette sees it too, that seems correct. After all, the two are really very nice to each other. On the other hand, cool Adrian is suddenly overwhelmed by emotions when he realizes how much he has a crush on Jenny. He even has to shed a few tears.

But while he whispers something to Jenny about the special connection between them, Ozughan stomps into the touching scenery and asks about the alleged kiss on the one-on-one date. You remember the one Adrian pretty much made up. The accused excuses himself quite nonchalantly and says he never said it was a kiss on the mouth has been. The prosecutor then rushes off without a word. And while the bachelorette stares blankly, Jesper wants to know what brand her shoes are.

Zoff in the night of the roses



Jenny does the only sensible thing and gets a glass of wine while the enraged Adrian lunges at Ozughan and starts a loud argument. As the two alpha jerks bitch their way to the bottom of Jenny’s favor, the rest of them bond with the Bachelorette while trying to ignore the drama together. “You have a nice villa,” jokes Alex.

When the roses are awarded, there is, at the very end, a flower for Adrian. Jenny very consciously let him tremble to the end. After Yannick had already left the show voluntarily, Oliver (whom we honestly had half forgotten) and Pedro, who has never really impressed Jenny except for his looks, have to go. No bad losses in terms of entertainment.

