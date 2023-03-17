A study published in the Journal of environmental science & technology letters found the presence of toxic chemicals in all brands of toilet paper analysed.

Contaminated toilet paper, study warns

In a study of toilet paper, researchers found chemicals that could be major sources of water pollution.

The study found that, after being flushed down the drain, some substances in toilet paper could end up polluting our water supplies.

The toxic substances detected so far are a group of chemicals known as PFAS. What are these chemicals and what health risks do they pose?

Pfas, what they are and how dangerous they are to health

When we talk about Pfas, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, we are referring to a category of chemicals (about 14,000) that are used in different types of products, in order to resist heat without melting and oil stains without staining fabrics .

These chemically treated products are called “forever chemicals” because they resist natural degradation processes.

The risks associated with PFASs, especially toilet paper containing PFASs (chemicals linked to serious health problems), are twofold.

On the one hand, there is the possible environmental contamination caused by these substances. On the other hand, they can end up in the sludge used for wastewater treatment, which is then used as fertilizer for the cultivation of land or discharged into watercourses.

Pfas in toilet paper, are there concrete health risks?

Pfas are associated with many health problems including cancerfetal complications e liver and kidney diseasesi.

However, the study in question did not focus on the possible health consequences of using contaminated toilet paper.

It has not been conclusively determined whether the substances can be absorbed through the skin.

But it’s important to investigate this aspect as well, as these substances have been detected in recycled paper brands that are not organic.

Toilet paper, which brands are contaminated by Pfas?

The 21 brands considered for this research were found in Europe, North America, Africa and Western Europe. However, the study didn’t clarify what they were in detail.

Jake Thompsonthe lead author of the research, said:

“I’m in no rush to change my toilet paper and I’m not saying people should stop using or reduce the amount of toilet paper they use. The problem is that we are identifying another source of PFAS and this highlights that chemicals are ubiquitous”

Furthermore, the levels of Pfas detected, “are low enough to suggest that chemicals are used in the production process to prevent the pulp from sticking to the machinery”, as expressed by Thompson himself.