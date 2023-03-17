Home News Why do online car-hailing companies refuse to go to Chengdu Tianfu Airport? Netizens are hotly discussed: it’s far and far away – fast technology – technology changes the future
Why do online car-hailing companies refuse to go to Chengdu Tianfu Airport? Netizens are hotly discussed: it's far and far away

by admin
Why do online car-hailing companies refuse to go to Chengdu Tianfu Airport? Netizens are hotly discussed: it’s far and far away – fast technology – technology changes the future

In June 2021, Chengdu Tianfu International Airport was officially put into operation. So far, Chengdu has become the third city in mainland China to have dual international hub airports after Beijing and Shanghai.

today,A topic #Why 网汽车都不重去天府机场# was posted on Weibo hot searches, causing heated discussions among netizens.Before the deadline, the reading volume of the topic had reached 120 million.

Judging from the feedback from netizens, the main reason for the reluctance to go is that Tianfu Airport is far and remote from the urban area. How far is it?

Starting from Kuanzhai Alley in the downtown area of ​​Chengdu, the distance to Tianfu Airport is 67 kilometers.The journey time around 11:00 am is about 1 hour and 10 minutes.

Why do online car-hailing companies not want to go to Chengdu Tianfu Airport?

Judging from the map, the straight-line distance from Tianfu Airport to the urban area is far greater than 50 kilometers. If the passenger flow is not large, it is basically a waste of time to go to the online car-hailing car and return empty-handed.

In order not to run in vain,There are also online car-hailing drivers who charge passengers to return the car to the empty space,However, if a passenger complains to the platform, the platform will determine that the driver of the online car-hailing vehicle violated the regulations and demand a refund of the return fee for the passenger.

Why do online car-hailing companies not want to go to Chengdu Tianfu Airport?

Some netizens said: “Tianfu Airport is suitable for two kinds of people, people who don’t care about money, and people who don’t care about time.”

Why do online car-hailing companies not want to go to Chengdu Tianfu Airport?

It is worth noting that starting from March 26,All Chengdu international flights will be transferred to Tianfu Airport, which will also officially open international flights.

Specifically, all international passenger flights originally operated at Shuangliu Airport will be transferred to Tianfu International Airport, passenger flights from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan will be temporarily transferred to Tianfu International Airport, and China Southern Airlines will be partially transferred to Tianfu International Airport. , Loong Air and Shenzhen Airlines, which originally operated at Tianfu International Airport, will transfer part of their operations to Shuangliu Airport.

Why do online car-hailing companies not want to go to Chengdu Tianfu Airport?

Editor in charge: Shiqi

Editor in charge: Shiqi

