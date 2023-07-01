Home » controversy breaks out at the Austrian GP
Health

controversy breaks out at the Austrian GP

by admin
controversy breaks out at the Austrian GP

The editorial staff Saturday 1 July 2023, 17:25

SPIELBERG – Controversy breaks out in Austrian Grand Prixafter the penalty imposed on Charles Leclerc. The pilot of Ferrariin fact, was demoted three places in the Sprint for the impedance on Oscar Piastri during the Shootout in which the Monegasque, when it was time to return to the pits, hindered the Australian from McLaren. A heavy relegation, which forced Leclerc to start ninth, and making his comeback in the Sprint complicated: a comeback that in fact did not materialize, given that Leclerc struggled in wet conditions, arriving even 12th after risking the dry tires in the last portion of the mini race. Returning to the penalty, the decision itself has left room for few recriminations, except that it goes against what Max Verstappen did in the Shootout.

Leclerc-Verstappen controversy, the facts

As Sky Sport analysts point out, in fact, the Dutchman from Red Bull made himself the protagonist of a bad gesture towards Lewis Hamilton, without however being penalized for impeding. Verstappen, after completing his lap, went to overtake the British, braking on the exit of turn-1, and irreparably ruining the best lap of the Mercedes driver. A fact totally ignored by the race direction, which has not even opened the investigation. Verstappen therefore saw his first position confirmed at the start of the Sprint, which he then went on to win.

Corriere dello Sport by subscription

Together for passion, choose how

Subscribe to the digital edition of the newspaper. Matches, stories, insights, interviews, comments, columns, rankings, tables, formations, previews.

See also  New use of medicinal plant of the year 2021 / myrrh essential component of King Charles III's coronation oil.

Always with you, as you want

You may also like

The Secret to Achieving a Dream Tan: Foods...

Weekend migraine: why it occurs during those days...

Doctors Wanted: Summer Job Opportunities at Swimming Pools

Teacher hit by dots: the student’s parents ready...

Dilano van’t Hoff, the 18-year-old driver died in...

Mediaset announces divorce. Who replaces it

How dangerous are ticks really? Check out 5...

The Positive Impact of Pets on Emotional Well-Being:...

The Amerigo Vespucci will be the ambassador of...

Delicious recipe for grandma’s classic!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy