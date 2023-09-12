Controversy Surrounding Giacomo Urtis’ Risqué Social Media Photos Sparks Call for Medical Code of Ethics Intervention

Italian Plastic Surgeon, Giacomo Urtis, is facing backlash from medical professionals across Italy for his risqué social media posts. The association “Hands off Hippocrates” has expressed their concerns about the negative image Urtis is projecting onto the medical community. They believe that his photos are contrary to the decorum required by the medical code of ethics and are calling for disciplinary action.

The posts in question show Urtis in compromising positions and have been condemned by medical and nursing staff who argue that they undermine the professionalism and integrity of the medical field. The association warns Urtis of the significant impact his behavior has on the reputation of the medical category, which has a long-standing history of professionalism and composure.

Hands off Hippocrates has called for an official warning, stating that certain photos, particularly those displaying Urtis’ backside, are vulgar and go against the Code of Conduct. They urge the relevant medical association to address the issue and take necessary disciplinary measures if required.

However, the association’s stance has sparked protests and accusations of homophobia and transphobia. In response, Hands off Hippocrates clarifies that their concerns are solely based on the breach of decorum within the medical profession. They reiterate that the Code of Ethics sets rules that doctors must follow to avoid disciplinary sanctions.

Hands off Hippocrates shares that they have received various messages, some of them violent, from individuals who have misinterpreted their intentions. They emphasize that their post was solely about the photo in which Urtis is lying on a bed with his backside exposed, as it undermines the professionalism associated with the medical field.

The association also notes that they have previously reported colleagues for improper conduct, such as misusing ambulance sirens, in order to maintain the integrity of the profession. Their focus on Urtis is not personal but rather a reflection of their commitment to upholding the standards of the medical field.

Hands off Hippocrates has reported the Urtis case to the National Federation of the Medical Association (Fnomceo), led by Dr. Filippo Anelli. However, Anelli clarifies that the report must be made to the provincial medical associations, who will then assess the case and take appropriate action.

The controversy surrounding Giacomo Urtis and his social media posts highlights the importance of decorum within the medical profession. Medical professionals across Italy are urging Urtis to reconsider his behavior and adhere to the high standards expected of health professionals.

