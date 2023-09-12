Thawing Permafrost: The Potential Threat of ‘Time Traveling’ Pathogens to Modern Ecosystems

Antiquated Viruses Resurface as Permafrost Thaws, Threatening Ecosystems

Scientists have recently issued a warning about the potential dangers posed by “time traveling” pathogens released as a result of thawing permafrost. Permafrost, frozen soil found in high latitudes and high altitude areas, is composed of soil, sand, and rocks. As global temperatures rise, permafrost is thawing, releasing ancient microorganisms that had been dormant for thousands of years.

An international research team conducted a study published in the journal PLOS Computational Biology, which aimed to understand the ecological impact of ancient viruses reemerging in contemporary ecosystems. Using a digital model, the researchers tracked how these viruses affected bacterial diversity within ecosystems. The study found that approximately 1% of ancient viruses caused significant damage to the digital ecosystem, reducing bacterial diversity by up to 32%. The viral invaders not only survived but also evolved over time, disrupting the balance of ecosystems.

To simulate the potential invasion of pathogens, the researchers used the “Avida” software. Bacteria in a two-dimensional grid interacted with their environment, competing for energy and space. The viruses sought suitable hosts among the bacteria, depleting their energy source and causing their death.

Jean-Michel Claverie, Emeritus Professor of Medicine and Genomics at Aix-Marseille University, spearheaded a decade of research into potentially infectious pathogens in permafrost. In previous studies, he successfully revived “zombie” viruses from the permafrost, some of which were still capable of replication. In a study published in February 2023, Claverie and his team reported the discovery of five new families of ancient viruses able to infect amoeba, proving that despite being dormant for tens of thousands of years, ancient pathogens can still pose a threat.

Giovanni Strona, lead author of the report, emphasized that a successful invasion by ancient pathogens could lead to a loss of species diversity by 32%. Corey Bradshaw, co-author of the study, highlighted the vast number of cells escaping from permafrost each year, far exceeding the number of stars in the Milky Way. While a 1% chance might seem low, the sheer quantity of cells being released increases the likelihood of ancient pathogens resurfacing.

Although modern organisms, including humans, have limited natural defense mechanisms against ancient pathogens, permafrost areas are sparsely populated. Even if ancient pathogens were to escape, finding hosts to infect would be challenging. However, scientists are concerned about the potential threats posed by these resurfacing viruses in the future.

As permafrost continues to thaw and release long-frozen microorganisms into ecosystems, scientists stress the importance of understanding and monitoring the impact on modern ecosystems. The findings of this study shed light on the potential risks associated with the thawing permafrost and the need for comprehensive measures to mitigate its effects.

