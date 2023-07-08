Controversy Surrounds Cancellation of Press Conference and Meetings on Health in Trento

Controversy arises as Bishop Lauro Tisi cancels press conference and suspends health meetings organized in the area. The events in the Curia, Province, and Health Authority reports have sparked debates about the reasons behind these decisions.

According to the Curia, some valley communities withdrew their support for the project after receiving invitations to the press conference. The fear was that the event, originally intended as a listening operation, would be politically exploited. On the other hand, those who promptly canceled the meeting, including Health Consultation President Renzo Dori, accuse top management of the Healthcare Company of interference.

In an attempt to address the situation, Bishop Tisi held a meeting with the medical director of the Antonio Ferro health company on June 15. The bishop aimed to clarify the reasons for suspending the project during this face-to-face discussion. The working group, comprising representatives from the health consultancy, order of doctors, nurses, psychologists, and the ACLI, had organized this initiative more than a year ago following a request from Monsignor Tisi.

The project aimed to start a discussion on issues concerning public health, particularly focusing on vulnerable individuals. Over the course of several meetings, the Provincial health council, Orders of social and health professions, and the Acli Trentine became involved in the discussions. The mayors and council of the Local Autonomies Council were also engaged, with plans for public meetings in the area, including Tesero, Borgo Valsugana, Pergine, Cembra, and Cles.

The sudden cancellation of the project has raised concerns among various stakeholders. An article published in the latest issue of Acli Trentino, written by Renzo Dori and Maurizio Agostini, highlights the risks of creating inequality in healthcare services. They argue that access to treatment and finding timely responses to needs should not be determined by spending capacities.

The intervention of the provincial health authority, according to the ACLI newspaper, led to the suspension of the press conference and meetings. They believe that this interference disrupted the democratic participation open to all and emphasizes the importance of the topic to the general interest.

Lucia Masters, a councilor from the Pd party, has also raised questions about the provincial council’s interference, considering it unusual and unmotivated. Despite these controversies, the ACLI has announced their intention to continue with meetings in the area to discuss healthcare, even without the involvement of the Curia.

As debates continue and the upcoming elections draw near, it remains to be seen how this situation will unfold and whether the project will be revived in the future.

