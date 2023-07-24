Controversy Surrounds Construction of New “Munari” Gym in West Park as Residents Voice Opposition

Controversy surrounds construction of new “Munari” gym in west park

Residents’ opposition to the construction of the new “Munari” gym in the west park of Sondrio continues despite a recent press conference held by Mayor Marco Scaramellini and councilors Del Marco and Diasio. The conference aimed to address concerns about the project and present renderings of the proposed structure, but it seems to have raised further doubts and opposition among residents.

During the press conference, which took place on July 21, the municipal administration provided clarifications on the disputed project and aimed to refute the concerns raised by the petition signed by 600 citizens. The mayor considered the petition irrelevant and misleading, leading many to feel that their voices were ignored in the decision-making process.

The signatories of the petition argue that their criticism is a genuine exercise of their right to voice concerns, free from any agenda. They highlight the lack of open debate and transparency throughout the project’s development, as well as incomplete information provided to the community.

One area of concern is the absence of visual evidence of the new car parks (23 parking spaces) and the method of access to the small square at the end of Via Venusti, which remains a private street. Residents question the environmental impact and the fate of the trees on the site, as well as the true need for the new gymnasium.

These residents demand answers to essential questions regarding the project’s reliability, credibility, and the municipality’s decision-making process. They seek documented analysis of the costs and benefits of the construction, as well as evidence of the real level of use of existing gyms and alternative scenarios for improving current facilities or building in a less sensitive urban area.

The mayor mentioned that many citizens had requested the construction of the new gym, but residents argue that this statement alone does not justify the project without solid analysis of feasibility and compatibility, both environmental and logistical.

The transparency operation, intended to clarify doubts and dispel concerns, has been deemed a failure by the residents. They feel that the information disclosed so far is inadequate and does not provide the community with the necessary tools to evaluate the project’s usefulness.

As the controversy continues, it remains to be seen how the municipal administration will address the opposition and find a solution that satisfies both the proponents and opponents of the new “Munari” gym in Sondrio’s west park.

