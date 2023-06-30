Controversy Surrounds Valencian Selectivity Exam, Threatening Career Choices for Alicante Students

Controversy Surrounds Selectivity Exam for Valencian Subject in Alicante

The Selectivity exam for the subject of Valencian this year has caused a stir due to its repercussion on students in Alicante, particularly those from the Miguel Hernández institute. Despite having excellent academic records and a strong command of the co-official language, many students have received unexpectedly low grades in the exam.

“I can’t study medicine at the UMH,” lamented one affected student, whose dreams of pursuing a career in the Universidad Miguel Hernández have been dashed due to the detrimental impact of the Valencian subject on their overall grade. The severity of the evaluation has left several students feeling unfairly judged, given their consistent high performance throughout the course and their time in the Baccalaureate program. They are now demanding a revision of the exam review, suspecting that their requests for reevaluation were not considered by the teachers.

As a result, Valencian has become a decisive factor in hindering the future prospects of these students. Despite excelling in their studies and receiving prestigious honors like the extraordinary prize during their time in the Baccalaureate program, they are now greatly limited in their choice of university degrees due to the controversial exam.

This situation has reignited the language debate within the province’s classrooms, with voices speaking out against the increasing demands for Valencian proficiency. Entities within the educational community, such as AMPA and teachers’ platforms like the Platform of Teachers for Linguistic Freedom or Languages and Education, argue that the learning of Valencian should be encouraged but not imposed as a mandatory requirement for accessing the Public Service. They believe that it is unfair to hinder individuals from pursuing stable positions or certain career paths solely based on their lack of a Valencian language title.

The controversy over the Selectivity exam for the Valencian subject has highlighted the need for a balanced approach in promoting language learning and ensuring fair opportunities for students. The ongoing debate surrounding language policy in the province is expected to continue as various stakeholders advocate for a more inclusive and flexible approach to language requirements.

