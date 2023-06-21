Home » Convatec Italia Srl / Ministry of Health
Convatec Italia Srl / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.2896/2023 of 06.08.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 13474/2022 Convatec Italia Srl against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Cons. of Ministers, Regional Affairs Department, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, the Regions and Autonomous Provinces, the Regions, the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano.

Attachments:

Ordinance n. 2896 (PDF 223.5 Kb)

Main appeal (PDF 418.4 Kb)

Istanza Convatec (PDF 0.51 Mb)

Reasons added Convatec – Toscana 2 – Copy.pdf (PDF 231.5 Kb)

Reasons added Convatec – Basilicata (1).pdf (PDF 0.68 Mb)

Patterns added Convatec (PDF 424.8 Kb)

Reasons added Convatec- Friuli-Venezia Giulia (PDF 411.9 Kb)

Motifs added – Puglia 2 (PDF 0.58 Mb)

Reasons added Convatec – Emilia Romagna (PDF 415.6 Kb)

Reasons added Convatec – Lombardy (PDF 0.83 Mb)

Reasons added Convatec – Molise (PDF 0.66 Mb)

Reasons added Convatec – Sicily (PDF 0.66 Mb)

Reasons added Convatec – Trento (PDF 0.83 Mb)

Reasons added Convatec- Abruzzo (2).pdf (PDF 449.6 Kb)

Reasons added Convatec- Liguria (2).pdf (PDF 0.52 Mb)

Reasons added Convatec- Marche (4).pdf (PDF 411.4 Kb)

Reasons added Convatec- Piedmont (1) – Copy.pdf (PDF 427.0 Kb)

Reasons added Convatec- Puglia (1) – Copy.pdf (PDF 480.6 Kb)

Reasons added Convatec- Sardinia (1) – Copy.pdf (PDF 417.9 Kb)

Reasons added Convatec- Toscana (1) – Copy.pdf (PDF 446.4 Kb)

Reasons added Convatec- Umbria (1) – Copy.pdf (PDF 0.84 Mb)

Reasons added Convatec- Valle d’Aosta – Copy.pdf (PDF 0.84 Mb)

Reasons added Convatec- Veneto (1) – Copy.pdf (PDF 450.8 Kb)

