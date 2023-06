The cuisine on the islands is always something special, because the islanders used to have to develop the dishes mainly from ingredients that were either available locally, could be easily transported there and, above all, were easy to store. Martina and Moritz have explored the North Sea and marveled at how cosmopolitan and delicious the cooking is on the islands. Even the potato pancakes are unusual, the fried potatoes with scrambled eggs and shrimp are pure pleasure.