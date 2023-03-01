Home Health Coronavirus mistaken for flu, now we can understand it right away
Health

Coronavirus mistaken for flu, now we can understand it right away

by admin
Coronavirus mistaken for flu, now we can understand it right away

The symptoms of the Coronavirus are very often mistaken for those of the flu, but from today we can tell the difference thanks to this precise technique. Coronavirus is an infectious disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This virus was first identified in late 2019 in Wuhan, China and rapidly spread […]

The article Coronavirus mistaken for flu, now we can understand it right away From CheSuccede.it.

Parola di Donna is a women’s news aggregator blog with gossip news, TV previews, tasty recipes, wellness and beauty. Follow Donna’s Word on Google News by clicking here or on Facebook by clicking here.

See also  Many joke over the fact that they are always hungry, without knowing that it could be a symptom of these 4 common ailments

You may also like

Type A strep and sore throat in children:...

Scientific society, AIFA approves of limits to vitamin...

War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news. Kiev: “Russians...

38 dead and 85 wounded

Fiaso, Covid hospitalizations are falling again, -5.8 in...

“I have little time, but I want to...

«The technician and the fourth official will be...

WORLD HEARING DAY, ST. ANNA AUDIOLOGY ON THE...

3D Printed Hearts for Internships, Fundraising Started –...

Continued use of laxatives could increase the risk...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy