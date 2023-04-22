Could a sleeping pill be the key to delaying Alzheimer’s? The latest American study

Sleeping well and without interruption could help prevent the formation of plaques typical of the disease in the brain Alzheimer. This is indicated by the study conducted in the United States, from Washington University in St. Louis and published in the journal Annals of Neurology. It thus emerged that in the volunteers who had taken 20 mg of a sleeping pill, the levels of amyloid protein (symptom of the disease) had dropped between 10-20% and those of tau by 15%

