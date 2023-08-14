Couple run over on the seafront in Santa Marinella, a woman dies: her husband is serious

The married couple were crossing the street when a Volkswagen Polo crashed into them. A dramatic accident that took place last night in Santa Marinella,… Already a season ticket holder? Login here!

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

19€

For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€1 PER MONTH

For 6 months

CHOOSE NOW

SPECIAL OFFER

SPECIAL OFFER

MONTHLY

6,99€

€1 PER MONTH

For 6 months

CHOOSE NOW

– or –

Subscribe by paying with Google

Subscribe

SPECIAL OFFER

Read the article and the entire website ilmessaggero.it

1 Year for €9.99 €89.99

Subscribe with Google

or

€1 per month for 6 months

Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.

Unlimited access to articles on the site and app The Good Morning newsletter at 7:30 The 18 o’clock newsletter for updates of the day The podcasts of our signatures In-depth analysis and live updates

The married couple were crossing the street when a Volkswagen Polo crashed into them. A dramatic accident that occurred last night in Santa Marinella, a municipality on the Roman coast. For the 76-year-old woman there was nothing they could do while her 74-year-old husband was transported in desperate conditions to the emergency room of the San Paolo hospital in Civitavecchia. The woman who was driving the car was also taken to the hospital: a 90-year-old resident of Santa Marinella who appeared in a confused state. The military in the area, now in charge of the investigation, intervened on the spot and proceeded with the investigations and findings.

Serious accident in Cassino, car against a scooter: wife and husband injured

THE DYNAMICS



The investment took place on the Marconi seafront, at number 80, around 8 pm. In support of the carabinieri, the intervention of a team of firefighters was also necessary. It took the firefighters several minutes to extract the body of the 76-year-old who was stuck between the cars. In fact, due to the violent impact, her body was dragged a few meters to the opposite side of the road where other cars were parked. The doctor in the medical car who first arrived to help could only ascertain his death: the injuries from the crushing were too serious. The conditions of her husband, who was walking a few steps back, were also desperate. Due to the violent impact he was thrown for several meters: the impact with the asphalt would have caused a serious head injury.

The local carabinieri then proceeded to secure the section of the seafront road affected by the crash. The findings and investigations continued throughout the night. From an initial reconstruction, the spouses were just crossing the road when the car crashed into them. Only further investigations will clarify whether they were on the horizontal crossing.

The seizure of the Polo was also immediately ordered. In fact, it will be crucial to establish how fast the old woman was proceeding when she overwhelmed the married couple: in the next few hours, the experts will carry out the decisive technical findings to close the investigation. Just as medical checks have been arranged on the 90-year-old: in fact, it is not excluded that a sudden illness may have caused the accident and that for this reason, the old woman lost control of the car by mowing down the couple who were just at that moment crossing on the waterfront.

AND TESTIMONY



The carabinieri who are investigating finally proceeded to collect the testimonies of some passers-by who witnessed the dramatic accident: “I had just crossed that stretch of road when I heard a very violent crash”, reported Laura: “Shortly before – she adds – I had noticed the car arrive at high speed. When I turned around, the elders were already on the ground. It was terrible, let’s hope that man survives.’ A dramatic accident that recalls the one that occurred in Ostia on the evening of 2 January 2015 when 77-year-old Mario Mortai and his 75-year-old wife Maria Giacchino were crossing the strips of the Paolo Toscanelli seafront: mowed down and thrown off the asphalt by a driven Panda at breakneck speed by a 25-year-old who later tested positive for a drug test.

A. Mar.

Fla. Sav.

© breaking latest news

Read the full article

on The Messenger

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

