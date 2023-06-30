Covid-19, situation in Italy 19

Below is the summary and commentary of the Control Room – Monitoring Phase 3 of 23 June 2023, Analysis of the spread and impact of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in Italy (Circular No. 14253 of 5 May 2023 issued by the Ministry of Health ).

The data from the ISS COVID-19 Integrated Surveillance, in the period 19/06/2023-25/06/2023, show an incidence of 8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, a slight decrease compared to the previous week (12/06/2023 -18/06/2023), in which the incidence was 11 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The weekly incidence is decreasing in almost all Regions/PPAA with values ​​below 30 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The highest incidence was reported in the Sardinia Region (21 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) and the lowest in Molise (2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants).

The age group that records the highest weekly incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants is the 90+ age group (16 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), down compared to the previous week. The incidence also decreased in all other age groups. The median age at diagnosis is 56 years, stable from previous weeks.

The transmissibility index (Rt) based on cases with hospitalization as of June 20, 2023 is equal to 0.68 (0.60 – 0.76), a decrease compared to the previous week (Rt=0.82 (0.74 – 0.90), as of 06/13/2023) and below the epidemic threshold. For details on how to calculate and interpret the Rt, please refer to the in-depth analysis available on the website of theHigher Institute of Health.

The percentage of infections reported in subjects with at least one previous infection (reinfections) is substantially stable and around 35%.

Rates of severe illness (hospitalization, ICU admission, and death) are stable or declining across all age groups. Hospitalization and mortality rates increase with age, and the highest rates are found in the 90+ age group.

See Download See also

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

