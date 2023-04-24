Covid-19 vaccines could be the cause of this annoying ailment

According to the researchers, i Covid-19 vaccines could cause the annoying nuisance of tinnitus. L’tinnitus is a condition that occurs when a person hears sounds originating from within their body, rather than from an external source, often described as a “whistle.” A Facebook group called “Tinnitus and hearing loss/impairment after COVID-19 vaccination” convinced researchers to look into these cases.

The group, which currently has over 4,000 members, said in the description that they are “pro-vaccine” and that the page is for people “who believe they have developed tinnitus or worsened tinnitus after receiving the COVID-19 vaccination“.

The onset of tinnitus after the Covid-19 vaccines

“This also includes those who have developed hearing loss, hyperacusis, or other ear-related problems“, he added. The associate professor Shaowen Baoa longtime tinnitus sufferer and a representative of the Scientific Advisory Council of the American Tinnitus Association – interviewed 398 of the group’s participants.

The cases were significantly severe, as one man who told Mr Bao that he could not hear the car radio because he was disturbed by the noise of his head while driving. Participants also reported a range of other symptoms, including headaches, dizziness, dizziness, ear pain, anxiety and depression. Significantly more people first developed tinnitus after the first dose of the vaccine than the second, according to the survey.

Mr Bao he said the findings suggest “that the vaccine is interacting with pre-existing risk factors for tinnitus“. “If you have the risk factor, you’ll probably get it from the first dose“, he added. NBC News reported that the Centers for Disease and Control (CDC) had received over 16,000 complaints by people suffering from tinnitus, or ringing in the ears, after the inoculation of the vaccine COVID-19. However, the CDC announced that “did not find any data suggesting a link between Covid-19 vaccines and tinnitus“.

What Causes Tinnitus Tinnitus?

The Web site NHS reported that the causes of tinnitus remain unclear, but it can often be linked to hearing loss, diabetes, thyroid disorders, multiple sclerosis, depression, Meniere’s disease, and medication side effects. The sounds resulting from tinnitus can come and go or stay there at all times.

Tinnitus can sound like:

• Ringing in the ear

• A buzzing sound

• A screeching noise

• A buzzing sound

• A hissing sound

• A pulsating sound

• Music or song