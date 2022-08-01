Home Health Covid: 36,966 infected, 83 deaths, rate at 18% – Health
Covid: 36,966 infected, 83 deaths, rate at 18% – Health

Covid: 36,966 infected, 83 deaths, rate at 18% – Health

There are 36,966 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 49,571 infected. The victims are 83, down from 121 yesterday. The rate is 18%, up from yesterday when it was 17.1%. A total of 204,903 swabs were performed, including antigenic and molecular. On the other hand, there are 388 patients admitted to intensive care (6 more than yesterday), while daily admissions are 33. On the other hand, 10,499 patients are admitted to ordinary wards, compared to 103 fewer yesterday.

