Two things now stand out when it comes to Covid: the infections (monthly in the world) have fallen below one million for the first time and the Arturo variant has surpassed Kraken to become dominant. But, when it comes to Covid, the current panorama could be considered only the ‘fair copy’ of what we will see in the autumn. Because with the cooling of the climate, SARS-CoV-2 and other families of viruses arriving could launch a new attack both in Italy and in the rest of Europe.

