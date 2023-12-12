Covid cases with the JN.1 variant are increasing, what could happen at Christmas: from the peak to the flu

COVID-19, seasonal flu, and variant JN.1: An increase in contagion and hospitalizations

The darkest periods of the pandemic may seem far behind us, but new challenges are on the horizon as COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise. According to the recent weekly COVID bulletin released by the Ministry of Health, the period between November 30 and December 6 saw 59,498 new cases of COVID-19, signifying a 14% increase from the previous week. Moreover, the positivity rate has gone up from 19% to 21%, indicating a worrying trend.

In addition to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the spread of seasonal flu has further complicated the situation. As of now, three million Italians have been affected by influenza, exacerbating the strain on the healthcare system. The decline in swab tests and vaccinations has only added to the challenges posed by the increasing contagion.

The situation is also compounded by the emergence of the variant JN.1, a subvariant of Omicron, which is spreading rapidly among the population. The general director of Prevention at the Ministry of Health, Professor Francesco Vaia, has warned that Christmas will likely mark the peak of this wave of contagion, which is expected to affect around 800,000 people with a combination of COVID-19 and seasonal flu.

However, amidst these challenges, vaccination boosters and post-illness immunity are being touted as the most effective weapons in the fight against these diseases. Professor Vaia emphasized that these measures, together with the natural immunity gained from previous infections, can provide a strong shield against serious illness and reduce the risk of death from COVID-19. It is encouraging to note that the Rt index, which measures the speed of contagion, is currently decreasing, indicating a potential decline in cases in the coming weeks.

In light of these developments, there is a growing urgency to ramp up vaccination efforts and boost public health measures that can mitigate the impact of this new phase of the pandemic. As we head into the holiday season, it is crucial to stay vigilant and prioritize the health and safety of individuals and communities. With proper measures in place, it is hoped that we can navigate through these challenging times and emerge stronger on the other side.

Share this: Facebook

X

