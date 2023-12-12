The Fntastic development team closed down, and the zombie survival game “The Day Before” received overwhelmingly negative reviews on Steam. It was removed from the shelves after four days!

Fntastic’s Highly Anticipated Game “The Day Before” Removed from Steam Sales After Financial Failure

Hours after the development team at Fntastic announced that their highly anticipated zombie survival game The Day Before was a financial failure and would be shutting down the development team, the controversial game has been removed from Steam sales, foreign media reports. “The Day Before” was released on Valve’s store last Thursday. Just four days later, Fntastic has deleted all “The Day Before” videos from its YouTube channel, and CEO Eduard Gotovtsev has also deleted his X profile.

Fntastic and publisher Mytona have been selling the game for $39.99, even though they have announced that they will no longer be releasing updates for The Day Before. It’s unclear who pulled “The Day Before.”

Before “The Day Before” was removed from Steam, the game’s sales figures were allegedly disclosed by Gotovtsev on Telegram. The figures, published by GameDiscoverCo founder Simon Carless on X, show that The Day Before has sold at least 201,076 units on Steam. Data provided by Gotovtsev also shows that 91,694 buyers of “Living Yesterday” have requested refunds on Steam.

“The Day Before” will be released on Steam on December 7. The game was originally described as a massively multiplayer open-world survival game and launched in a rough, early access state. But early reviews of The Day Before have largely panned it, saying it was much narrower in scope than advertised.

On Steam, The Day Before now has over 19,000 reviews, most of which are “overwhelmingly negative,” with many calling Fntastic’s game a “fraud.” It quickly became one of the lowest-rated games ever released on Steam.

Before the early access release, The Day Before was the most wishlisted game on Steam. High expectations for the game (and huge doubts about whether the Fntastic development team can deliver on its promise) are all based on an impressive trailer from 2021.

Source: Polygon

Share this: Facebook

X

