There is the green light from the European Medicines Agency for the active vaccine against the Omicron variant. Next step: the authorization for marketing in our country by the Italian one (AIFA), whose technical-scientific committee will meet on Monday morning. And the minister Roberto Speranza he anticipated that the approval will come precisely on 5 September. When will the countdown begin in view of the administration of the bivalent vaccines developed by the pharmaceutical companies Pfizer-Biontech (Comirnaty) and Moderna (Spikevax).

