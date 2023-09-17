Covid infections in Italy: +44% in a week, the incidence and occupancy of beds rises

Listen to the audio version of the article

Covid infections are still growing: in the last week those officially with swabs were over 30 thousand, to be precise 30,777, compared to 21,316 last week (+44%). The incidence rises to 52 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants compared to 36 last week. The occupancy of beds in the medical area also increased: from 3 to 3.8% with a total of 2,378 hospitalized in these departments. Intensive care also increased slightly (0.9% compared to 0.6% in the previous survey) with 76 people.

It is crucial to protect the most fragile

«In consideration of the epidemiological situation», we read in the document created by the Higher Institute of Health, it is suggested to «strengthen protection and prevention measures, such as vaccination of the frail». In more detail, the report shows that there was an incidence of diagnosed and reported cases of 52 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, an increase compared to the previous week (there were 36 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and 25 the previous week). the highest was reported in the Veneto Region (69 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) and the lowest in Molise (8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants). The age group that records the highest weekly incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants is the over 90 group, increasing compared to the previous week.

Slight increase in Covid deaths in Italy

In the last week (7-13 September) 99 deaths were recorded, an increase of approximately 5% compared to the 94 in the period 31 August-6 September. As regards infections, the incidence is also increasing in all other age groups, with the median age at diagnosis being 57 years, essentially stable compared to previous weeks. The transmissibility index (Rt) based on cases with hospitalization as of 5 September 2023 is equal to 1.20 (1.13 – 1.27), slightly increasing compared to the previous week and still above the epidemic threshold. Finally, the percentage of infections reported in subjects with at least one previous infection (reinfections) is stable at around 39%.

