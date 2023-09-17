Air quality, here are the apps that measure pollution

Listen to the audio version of the article

Once upon a time there were masks to protect us from Covid and the impurities in the air. Once the pandemic is left behind, problems with poor air quality return to being felt, amplified by fires which stress an already not rosy situation. According to the European Environment Agency (EEA) report, air pollution decreased by 33% from 2005 to 2019, however the EU objectives include a 55% reduction by 2030. Furthermore, current levels are still alarming, as they expose almost the entire European population to concentrations of pollutants higher than the thresholds recommended by the WHO. Knowing the air quality index becomes fundamental not only to understand how weather trends and human activity can improve or worsen the global scenario but also to make immediate decisions.

Tool for deciding

For example, whether or not it is a good idea to take the children to the park or go for a run around the house, with levels that are not exactly favourable. All you need is a smartphone. There are various apps useful for monitoring the so-called AQI, Air Quality Index. For example IQAir, for iOS and Android, which in addition to showing AQI levels, also manages to give useful advice to prevent respiratory diseases depending on where you are. Thus, if the pollution level is high in the city, the app invites you to keep the windows at home closed, wear a mask or avoid outdoor sporting activity. With a widget on the home screen of your phone you can monitor information in real time. Similarly, Air Metters on iPhone and Android indicates the level of air pollution and data on fine dust and pollen, with the consequences for allergy sufferers.

Once you have chosen the city, you access a tab where you can view the humidity levels, the strength and direction of the wind and the weather forecast, as well as the percentage chance of precipitation. are the house or if it is appropriate to use a purifier. For those looking for more detailed information, the Plume Labs app shares comprehensive maps with pollution hotspots. The app also has an hourly air quality forecast as levels often change throughout the day. Available for iPhone and Android, Plume can also send alerts when AQI levels worsen.

Even on the smartwatch

With the spread of connected watches, checking the air quality from your wrist becomes a simple as well as fast operation. Air Quality Buddy, on Wear OS, offers a clear and functional screen from which you can instantly see which level is below the acceptable minimum, including indices such as Co2, PM10, fine particles (PM 2.5) and many others. One of the references on Apple Watch is Air Matters, which shows information on air quality from the nearest monitoring station. The presence of complications on the Watch allows you to insert the icon indicative of quality among the Apple dials, without having to open the app every time.

