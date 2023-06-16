sail away! “Ys X -Northern Adventures-” will be launched in September simultaneously with Japan, and the cross-action two-player battle is very active | 4Gamers

Cloud Leopard Entertainment announced today (16) that the traditional Chinese/Korean version of the action RPG “Ys” series developed by Nihon Falcom Corporation will be released on September 9 for PS5, PS4, and Switch. It will be released simultaneously with the Japanese version on March 28.

To celebrate this rare commemorative masterpiece, Cloud Leopard Entertainment simultaneously launched a collection limited edition “”Ys X -Northern Adventures-“Artel Christian Edition”, which includes a number of luxurious bonuses, and comes with an original style of “Ys X” Carry on backpack.

“Ys X -Northern Adventures-” The Mystery of the Undead

The new work of “Ys X” will take the young adventurer Yatru Christine as the protagonist, depicting a new adventure in the northern sea “Obelia Bay”.

The stage of “Ys X” is located in the northern sea area “Obelia Bay” where countless large and small islands are distributed. The young adventurer Yatru met the sea nation “Norman” here, but accidentally learned of the undead “Gurige” who attacked people in the local area.

Four years later, “Ys X” continues the design concept of “Ys IX -Freak Night-” that was well received in 2019, and has greatly refreshed the combat system adopted so far.

The brand new combat system “cross action” has changed the previous “single player mode” in the form of operating one’s own character and then being supported by an automatic attack by a partner. Players can operate two people at the same time to perform a series of actions. The “partner mode” for offense and defense allows players to make choices according to the battle situation.

“Ys X” is open for the first time: Players will be able to operate sailboats for the first time

In response to the theme of “Ys X” launching new adventures in the northern seas, this work brings the possibility of exploring vast sea areas. Players can follow the map to find out, and sometimes engage in naval battles with enemy ships, adding to the “adventure fun” that is the essence of this series. new elements.

At the same time, the special ability “Mana Action” system that greatly improves the freedom of exploration in the wild and in the maze has been added.

Arthur Christine

Kaka

“Ys X -Adventure in the North-” Artel Christine Edition Product Contents

1. PS5/PS4/Switch “Ys X -Northern Adventure-” physical version of the game.

2. “Ys X -Northern Adventures-” game original soundtrack mini: Includes selected music in the game.

3. DLC “Atru Christine” Legendary Kurelia Armor Equipment: The DLC additional download content of “Legendary Kurelia Armor” that appeared in “Ys II”.

4. “Ys X” original logo badge pin: Based on the “Ys X” logo design, it is made into an antique-style elegant badge pin

5. “Ys X” visual map card set.

6. “Ys X” original carry-on backpack (Artel Christian style): a completely original limited carry-on backpack with the design concept of “adventurer Arthur Christian’s journey”.

“Ys X” first batch of special DLC “Picado lovers”

A set of exotic clothing and decorations made by the residents of Obelia Bay who love Picardo.

It includes a “Picado set” that can be used by Adol and Kaka, and an accessory “Picado on the back” that can be worn on the back. Both apply to in-game event cutscenes.

PS5, PS4, Switch “Ys X -Northern Adventures-” Traditional Chinese version will be launched simultaneously with the Japanese version on September 28.