Yunbao Entertainment Celebrates 4th Anniversary: A Journey of Growth in the Chinese Cultural Gaming Industry

Yunbao Entertainment Celebrates 4th Anniversary with Release of New Chinese Culture Game “Ys X-Northern Adventure”

This year marks the 4th anniversary of the establishment of Yunbao Entertainment, led by founder Chen Yunyun. From the independence of the Sony Chinese Cultural Center to the establishment of Yunbao Entertainment, the company has achieved remarkable progress in the past four years. To commemorate this milestone, Yunbao Entertainment will release their latest Chinese culture game, “Ys X-Northern Adventure,” on September 28.

Chen Yunyun recently sat down for interviews with various Asian media outlets to discuss the company’s growth and future development. Reflecting on the past four years, he expressed both gratitude and a sense of challenge. Since its founding in 2019, Yunbao Entertainment has released a total of 37 localized works, including 16 by Falcom and 21 by other manufacturers.

When Chen Yunyun worked at the Sony Chinese Cultural Center, he primarily focused on Chinese culture and had minimal involvement in the company’s operations. However, since founding Yunbao Entertainment, he has had to learn every aspect of the business, from tasks he wants to do to those he doesn’t, as well as tasks he has never done before.

Despite starting with only one employee, Yunbao Entertainment now has a Japanese office, a Korean branch, and a Taiwan branch, totaling around 40 employees. With the addition of external testers, the total number of employees reaches about 50. The Korean branch already has a Korean design and QA team, while the Taipei branch handles promotion and marketing in Southeast Asia and mainland China. Yunbao Entertainment aims to add more publisher capabilities in the future.

Yunbao Entertainment currently has its own localization and QA teams, allowing them to complete most tasks internally. This enables greater flexibility and response time, making it possible to release “Ys X” simultaneously in Asia and Japan. Chen Yunyun emphasized that Yunbao Entertainment not only considers players’ preferences and market potential but also focuses on how they can assist game developers through publicity, marketing, technical resources, and player feedback.

Yunbao Entertainment‘s most significant partnership is with Falcom, as they provide unique experience and resources, such as the translation know-how of the “Track” series. This close collaboration allows Yunbao Entertainment to handle marketing and distribution tasks that Falcom couldn’t manage independently.

Chen Yunyun sees Yunbao Entertainment as a different kind of publisher—one that provides closer services and works closely with game manufacturers. While Falcom remains their main partner, Yunbao Entertainment plans to establish in-depth partnerships with other manufacturers with the goal of bringing more good news to players.

Despite the majority of their employees coming from Sony Interactive Entertainment, Yunbao Entertainment is eager to embrace multi-platform distribution. Chen Yunyun acknowledges that the current single-platform games struggle to recover costs and believes that expanding to multiple platforms is the future. The company is also open to introducing Taiwanese games to overseas markets, as long as there is demand.

As Yunbao Entertainment continues to expand, the team hopes to not only create diverse Chinese cultural games but also foster a collaborative and innovative work environment. Chen Yunyun encourages team members to contribute their ideas and grow together. The company aims to meet players’ desires for fresh and exciting gaming experiences, moving away from repetitive results.

Looking back on the localization process, Chen Yunyun acknowledges the ups and downs but finds a sense of accomplishment in Yunbao Entertainment‘s achievements. He recalls a humorous experience when a manufacturer believed the Chinese translation was complete and ready for launch, only to find out that they couldn’t even see the game screen. Despite such challenges, Yunbao Entertainment remains dedicated to delivering high-quality and culturally rich gaming experiences to players worldwide.

