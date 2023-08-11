Home » Unipol’s net profit in the half-year at €517m – News
In the first half, the Unipol group recorded a net profit of €517m (-24.4%) which includes the contribution of Bper Banca’s consolidation using the equity method for €113m.


The drop in net profit is from 684 million in the corresponding period of last year, accounted for using the previous accounting standards and which reflected extraordinary components of around 279 million linked to the pro-rata consolidation of the Bper result.


Direct insurance premiums rose to €7.5 billion (+12.6% compared to 30 June, of which €4.3 billion (+4.2%) from the non-life business and €3.1 billion from life (+26.8%).The solvency ratio (the ratio between own funds and required capital) is equal to 218% compared to 200% as at 31 December 2022.


Given the recurrence of atmospheric events which are repeatedly affecting the national territory, for the current year it is “probable that these events will have a greater impact on the accounts of the non-life insurance companies of the group”, explains Unipol in a note.

