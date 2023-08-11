Diabetes linked to functional and structural brain changes. « Medicine in the Library

Diabetes linked to functional and structural brain changes.

The longer a person has type 2 diabetes, the more likely they are to experience changes in brain structure, according to a study from the Department of Neurology, University of Michigan.

Brain imaging suggested that study participants with a longer duration of type 2 diabetes had reduced mean cortical thickness and gray matter volumes and increased volume of white matter hyperintensities.

The MRI findings, say the researchers, point to the negative effects long-standing diabetes can have on brain health and underscore the importance of preventing early-onset type 2 diabetes.

“This is one of the first times that changes in brain structure have been associated with the duration of diabetessaid first author Evan Reynolds, Ph.D.

The researchers were surprised that neuropathy, which can affect up to 50% of people with diabetes, was not associated with cognitive function in the study.

The results are published in “Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology“.

Read the full text of the article:

Association between brain health outcomes and metabolic risk factors in persons with diabetes

Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology. DOI: 10.1002/acn3.5185

Source: Department of Neurology, University of Michigan

