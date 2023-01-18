Listen to the audio version of the article

The safety of Covid vaccines is a theme always under constant monitoring. Especially on the potential risk of stroke. On this front, a new Italian study, just published in the journal Vaccines and coordinated by Lamberto Manzoli of the University of Bologna, in collaboration with the University of Ferrara and the ASL of breaking latest news, shows that no pathology was more frequent among vaccinated versus unvaccinated. Among other things, the study is currently the only one in the world that has followed the population for more than a year.

The research collected the health data of residents in the Abruzzo province for 18 months (from January 2021 to July 2022) and analyzed the frequency of some serious cardiovascular diseases (heart attack, stroke, cardiac arrest, myocarditis, pericarditis and deep vein thrombosis) and pulmonary, taking into account numerous factors such as age, gender and clinical risk of the participants.

«The results we have obtained – says Manzoli – clearly show that among the vaccinated there was no increased risk of serious disease. There have been isolated negative cases, but the safety profile of the vaccines used during the pandemic has been confirmed: it will now be important to continue the follow-up over a longer period”.

The analysis also confirmed that vaccinated people who have contracted Covid are better protected against the Coronavirus than those who recovered without having been vaccinated. A higher incidence of the pathologies considered has instead emerged among those who have not contracted Covid and have only one or two doses of the vaccine, compared to those who have three or more. «This counterintuitive figure – explains Manzoli – is due to an epidemiological bias caused by the restrictions implemented during the emergency: 83.2% of vaccinated people who did not contract Covid received at least three doses of vaccine: those who received only one or two doses did not complete the vaccination cycle, either because she died or because she was discouraged by the onset of the disease ».

The potential vaccine-stroke relationship has also been discussed these days in the United States, after data from the Vaccine Safety Datalink signaled a possible risk of ischemic stroke in people 65 years of age and older who received the booster of Pfizer and Biontech’s updated Covid-19 vaccine. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is not recommending changes to vaccine practicesas the totality of the evidence suggests a “very unlikely” clinical risk, the agency said on Friday.