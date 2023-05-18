Eating pasta and artichokes: this is what happens to our body, beware

Pasta is one of the most loved and widespread foods in the world, and artichokes are vegetables rich in beneficial properties. When you combine these two ingredients in a dish, you get a tasty and healthy combination that can bring various benefits to our body. In this article we will explore what happens to our body when we eat pasta and artichokes.

First of all, pasta is a source of complex carbohydrates, which provide the body with energy. Carbohydrates are essential for the proper functioning of the brain and muscles. Pasta also contains fiber, which aids in digestion and helps keep blood sugar stable. This is especially important for people with diabetes, as slower digestion of sugars helps avoid blood sugar spikes.

Artichokes, on the other hand, are a rich source of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. They contain vitamin C, vitamin K, vitamin B9 (folic acid) and potassium. Vitamin C is essential for the immune system and for the production of collagen, which helps keep skin healthy. Vitamin K is important for blood clotting and bone health. Folic acid is essential for pregnant women, as it contributes to the development of the nervous system of the fetus. Potassium is needed for the heart to function properly and for maintaining water balance in the body.

When we eat pasta and artichokes together, we get a combination of nutrients that work in synergy to promote the well-being of our body. The complex carbohydrates of pasta provide sustained energy, while the fibers favor a slower and more stable digestion of sugars. This can help prevent blood sugar spikes and keep hunger in check for a longer period.

Artichokes, thanks to their richness in vitamins and antioxidants, can help strengthen the immune system and protect cells from free radical damage. The antioxidants found in artichokes may also have anti-inflammatory properties, helping to reduce inflammation in the body.

Furthermore, both pasta and artichokes are foods low in saturated fat and cholesterol. This makes them a healthy choice for those who want to maintain a balanced diet and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

However, it is important to note that the positive effects of eating pasta and artichokes also depend on how the dish is prepared. Choosing light sauces and healthy toppings can help keep the meal nutritious and avoid overeating

of calories and fat. A suggestion could be to use extra virgin olive oil, garlic and parsley to season the dish.

In conclusion, eating pasta and artichokes together can bring various benefits to our body. Pasta provides energy and fiber, while artichokes are a rich source of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. This combination can help keep blood sugar stable, support the immune system, and protect cells from free radical damage. We always remember to make balanced food choices and prepare dishes in a healthy way to maximize health benefits. Enjoy your meal!