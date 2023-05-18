Can my phone be upgraded to Android 14? Android 14 Upgrade List- Computer King Ada

Google recently released a new generation of Android 14 system at the annual I/O 2023 developer conference and released a preview version of the second test version of Android 14, and announced on the official website the first wave of models of various brands that can get the beta version of the Android 14 system in advance List, the first wave will have 10 brands and 20 models that can be upgraded.

What are the features of Android 14? Which models are expected to receive an Android 14 upgrade? The following is a list of announced and possible upgrades to the Android 14 system:

1. Main features of Android 14:

The new-generation Android 14 system released by Google at the annual I/O 2023 Developer Conference focuses on improving the stability of the overall system and focusing on the ease of use of the Android system ecosystem towards supporting cross-platform and cross-device. The main new features are as follows:

A. Integrate artificial intelligence technology and launch the Magic Compose (magic combination) function:

Google added the “Bard” function to the Android operating system to make it easier for users to use Google Search and other services. At the same time, it emphasized that the Android operating system has incorporated many artificial intelligence technologies from a long time ago, so that it is easier to find what users need Take photos, optimize battery life performance, and even correspond to automatic speech-to-text functions. On the latest Android operating system, the generative AI artificial intelligence technology is imported into the Google message service, and the Magic Compose function is launched. The system will provide suggested reply messages according to the message context, and can convert different tones and styles, so that the reply messages can be More concise and professional.



B. With AI automatic generation of tablecloth design:

Users can use artificial intelligence technology to quickly write text messages on their mobile phones. At the same time, they can also combine Material You elements to design customized mobile phone theme content, such as the clock interface style of the locked screen. Users can use Emoji emoticons to create customized wallpapers, or let the system automatically generate different styles of wallpapers through text descriptions, or let the content of the wallpapers have a dynamic interactive effect of depth of field.

C. “Find My Device” redesign:

Google has redesigned the Find My Device function (Find My Device) to add support for different brands of headsets, tablets or mobile devices, making it easier for users to find accidentally lost items through this function. In addition, the new version of the Find Device function adds an unknown tracking device warning to ensure user privacy and security, similar to the “Find MyPhone” search application in Apple’s iOS system.

D. Tablet and foldable features:

Updated 50 Google apps to use the larger screen, and worked with third parties to make sure their apps were optimized too.Plus, features like a new taskbar, dual-panel notification shade, and split keyboard make working with two hands easier than ever

E. Support Ultra HDR photo format with higher resolution:

The new version will support Ultra HDR recording (compatible with JPEG image files) technology, allowing users to capture and view images with vivid colors, clear shadows, and excellent quality.

F.「Health Connect」App:

A new option called “Health Connect” has been added to the Security and Privacy menu, which will allow users to connect their health-related devices (such as blood pressure monitors and glucose meters) to Android devices to manage health data.

G. Improve Privacy and Security:

A new Jetpack API called Credential Manager has been added that allows the use of keys to simplify the authentication process for users while improving security.

H. Other optimizations:

Added Lossless USB Audio, Font Accessibility, Internationalization, Syntax Morph API, Installed Apps in Background List, Default App Permissions Change, Combined Password and Autofill Services, Separate Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Reset Options, Dual SIM Auto Data toggles, cloned apps, screen time in battery usage stats, taskbar app icon labels, custom power saving settings, battery usage drop-down menu, quick pairing in connection preferences.

2.Android 14 upgrade list:

A. Inner key Android 14 list:

According to Google’s official website: The official full version of Android 14 may appear on flagship phones that have not yet been released by all major manufacturers, such as Google Pixel 8/Pixel 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, OnePlus 12 and other devices .



B. The first wave of upgrade list:

According to announcements from Google and the original manufacturers of mobile phones, the first wave of models that can be upgraded to Android 14 will include 10 brands and 20 models. Including Google’s own Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a 5G and Pixel 4a 5G, will also be available for iQOO, Lenovo, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Tecno, Vivo and Xiaomi selected device.

The list of preview version upgrades that can start the second test of Android 14 is as follows:

C. Other upgradeable Android 14 list:

Although many well-known brands are not included in the list of the first wave of Android 14 upgrades, most well-known Android manufacturers have promised at least 2 to 4 version upgrades for major models. For example, Samsung will successively launch versions of the Android 14 operating system and OneUI 6.0 in the third quarter of this year. Brands such as OPPO, SONY, vivo, Asus, Nokia.. have similar promises. Among them, it is only a matter of time before SONY/Asus/Nokia will upgrade according to the agreement, while the international version of Lu brand is more unpredictable. The following are the models that can be upgraded according to the promises of various industry players, but the actual upgrade models and schedule are still subject to Taiwan’s official announcement: