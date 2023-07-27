The PowerAdd Pro DISP 2000 in the test, solid power bank with 20W USB C

There are hundreds of power banks on the market and the trend here is clearly towards larger and more powerful power banks, which are usually more expensive.

But what if you are simply looking for a good and cheap power bank with good capacity and a fair price?

Then the PowerAdd Pro DISP 2000 might be just the thing for you! At the time of the test, you can get this power bank for just under €30. For a power bank with 20000mAh and 20W USB C this is a very fair price!

Let’s take a look at this power bank in the test!

At this point many thanks to PowerAdd Pro for providing the power bank for this test.

The PowerAdd Pro DISP 2000 is a fairly classic 20000 mAh power bank. So it relies on a housing made of a simple but interestingly textured plastic.

At 154 x 74 x 20.5 mm, the power bank is suitably large for the advertised capacity, if not quite compact. The same applies to the weight of 327g, which is not too heavy.

The processing quality and the feel of the power bank is OK so far. But here this is nothing special.

There are plus points for the % battery level indicator, which is attached in a glossy segment on the top of the power bank.

Connections of the PowerAdd Pro DISP 2000

The PowerAdd Pro DISP 2000 has 2x USB A, 1x USB C and 1x microUSB.

USB A – 18W Quick Charge – 5V/3A. 9V/2A, 12V/1,5A

USB C – 20W USB Power Delivery – 5V/3A, 9V/2,22A, 12V/1,5A

With the USB A ports, we have two quick charge ports and a 20W USB C power delivery port. First of all, this is pretty much optimal equipment.

You can also charge the power bank via the USB C port or use the microUSB power. The microUSB input also allows charging via Quick Charge.

There are plus points for this, because the power bank offers you a greater degree of flexibility.

The capacity

Let’s get to the capacity of the PowerAdd Pro DISP 2000. Here the manufacturer promises 20000 mAh.

Wh

mAh

% of HA

5V/1A

48,444

13093

65%

9V/1A

45,347

12256

61%

Oh! Unfortunately, there is a negative surprise here! In the test I only got 13093 mAh here, in the best case! This corresponds to only 65% ​​of the manufacturer’s specification, which is not a good result!

Lade time

Expected loading speed

Apple iPads +

Apple iPhones ++

Apple MacBooks 0

Google Pixel +

Huawei Smartphones +

OnePlus Smartphones +

Realme Smartphones +

Samsung Galaxy Smartphones („S“ Serie) +

Windows Notebooks (Dell XPS, ASUS, etc.) —

+++ = “perfect” maximum possible loading speed to be expected

++ = very high loading speed to be expected

+ = brisk loading speed to be expected

0 = “Standard” loading speed to be expected

– = Expect slow loading speed

— = not compatible or only suitable to a very limited extent

The PowerAdd Pro DISP 2000 has a 20W USB C port and an 18W Quick Charge port. The quick charge port hardly plays a role in practice anymore and is primarily for older devices or headphones/earphones etc.

The 20W USB C port is well suited for most modern smartphones. This is especially true for the Apple iPhones. The power bank can also be used for iPads.

In interaction with the Samsung Galaxy models, we are limited to +- 14W due to the lack of PPS support, which is not slow either.

Overall, the charging speed of the power bank is satisfactory and the practical test did not show any problems with the iPhone 14 Pro, Pixel 7 Pro, iPad Pro 11, etc.

Charging time of the power bank

According to the manufacturer, the PowerAdd Pro DISP 2000 can charge with up to 18W.

This also comes +-! In the test, I was able to measure between 16 and 17W power consumption of the power bank.

A 0% to 100% charge takes just over 4 hours, which is good for a power bank in this class.

Conclusion

In itself, the PowerAdd Pro DISP 2000 is a nice “standard” power bank. In terms of performance, this does not break any records with its 20W USB C output and 20,000 mAh capacity (according to the manufacturer), but it is sufficient for quickly charging common smartphones and is also very cheap.

Therefore, I would normally recommend the power bank with a clear conscience. The output/input power of the power bank also fits.

The 20W USB C port can really deliver 20W and works perfectly in practice. Unfortunately, we don’t have a PPS, but that’s not so dramatic with a 20W power bank.

In addition, the power bank charges quite quickly and is full again in about 4 hours.

Only the practical capacity is a clear point of criticism! Here the power bank has a maximum of only 13093 mAh. For a model that advertises with 20000 mAh little.

If you can live with that and if the price is a bit below the current 20000 mAh models at the time of your purchase, then I can give my OK to the PowerAdd Pro DISP 2000.

