Experimental hip hop get-together for mutual remix deference: The Labelmates Dälek and King Garbage devote themselves to the younger output of the other party and put their hands on the songs I Miss Mistakes as well as Good an.

The package insert reports on the background of this digitally released single: “Over the past year, dälek and King Garbage became online friends, sharing the love of each other’s music as well as their love for hip-hop and soul. From that, we have the 2-song digital single where each remixed a song from the bands most recent albums.

“Good (King Garbage remix)” is Vic’s soulful and fun take on the dälek track from their latest release, Precipice.

“I Miss Mistakes (Deadverse remix)” is dälek’s darker, shoe-gaze remix of the track from King Garbage’s Ipecac debut, Heavy Metal Greasy Love.„

Zach Cooper and Vic Dimotsis alias King Garbage subtract any industrial aesthetic from Good and craft a strangely restless, subcutaneously thumping, mutating abstraction that combines a rhythmically intricate minimalism with an enigmatic The p-Construction suggests: an enigmatic frustration.

The originally psychedelic echo of I Miss Mistakes now, on the other hand, gives way to an ambient shoegazing, spherical rapture, conjures up an elegiac reverie with ethereally dozing calm, whose trance lets fantasize about choral wafts in the distance: pretty cool, and at the same time forcing the patented Dälek signature in the sound.

As a fan of the legendary Jersey MC, you can treat yourself to this rework project with a clear conscience – and you can also treat yourself to the ones that may have been overlooked so far King Garbage at least finally notice it on the radar.

dälek vs. King Garbage by dälek, King Garbage

